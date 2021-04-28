Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
Glow LifeTech - kommt jetzt die Zulassung für das Covid-Wundermittel ARTEMIC™?!
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 
PR Newswire
28.04.2021
MONDI PLC - Director Declaration

MONDI PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 28

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

28 April 2021

Notification of change in Director's details

Dominique Reiniche, an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Deliveroo plc with effect from 1 May 2021.

This disclosure is made to comply with LR 9.6.14 R of the UK Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Mondi Group

Investors/analysts:
Clara Valera
Mondi Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
+44 193 282 6357

Media:
Kerry Cooper
Mondi Group Head of External Communication
+44 193 282 6323

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.

