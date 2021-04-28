Royal Commission for AlUla confirms USD 15 billion masterplan opportunity for public-private partnerships

With an estimated total development value of over USD 15 billion (SAR 57 billion), the world's largest oasis regeneration project - The Journey Through Time Masterplan - will create opportunities for responsible investment

USD 3.2 billion (SAR 12 billion) to be dedicated to the development of priority primary infrastructure with opportunities for private investment

USD 2 billion in government-backed seed funding already invested in critical projects, de-risking investment opportunities

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the anniversary of the announcement of Vision 2030, The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) today confirmed that its regeneration project - The Journey Through Time Masterplan - represents a USD 15 billion (SAR 57 billion) opportunity for responsible investment in public-private partnership projects.

The Journey Through Time Masterplan, a roadmap to protect 200,000 years of natural and human history across the 20km-long core historical area of AlUla, is anchored by the regeneration of five heritage districts. It aims to set the benchmark for responsible and impactful investment in destination development by building social, economic and environmental sustainability into its blueprint. The masterplan aims to create a robust investment opportunity in AlUla, contributing to the diversification of the Saudi economy and creation of jobs as well as wider opportunities for the local community - all key goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

"With an estimated total development value of over USD 15 billion, The Journey Through Time Masterplan is an important opportunity to showcase AlUla's full potential. By de-risking investment opportunities through our USD 2 billion (SAR 7.5 billion) seed funding and creating a robust governance framework, we have created a platform for responsible and sustainable development to regenerate a unique location featuring a UNESCO World Heritage Site," stated Amr AlMadani, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla. "With USD 3.2 billion reserved for priority primary infrastructure, the development of AlUla will be anchored in building strong foundations as well as safeguarding AlUla's cultural and heritage assets."

An estimated USD 3.2 billion will be injected into developing AlUla's priority infrastructure, A key component to unlocking AlUla's future as a sustainable development destination, this will include a 46km low-carbon tramway (22km for the first phase); increasing clean power capacity, with at least 50% of demand supplied through renewable energies by 2035; increasing potable water capacity, with a centralised and upgraded water supply system including a new water supply of desalinated water and a tailor-made water conservation programme; and increasing wastewater capacity with an upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant in Mughayra.

The RCU is committed to de-risking future investments for partners and will support the development of heritage assets and primary infrastructure. It has already invested in USD 2 billion in development projects including the expansion of AlUla International Airport, bolstering the county's security infrastructure and developing key tourism assets including Ashar estate and the iconic Maraya multi-purpose venue.

In parallel, the wider development strategy for AlUla - encompassing multiple masterplans - will lay the foundations for a strong tourism industry with a total of 9,400 hotel keys by 2035, of which 5,000 keys will sit within the Journey Through Time Masterplan.

The tourism potential of AlUla is evident in the interest it has generated amongst hoteliers and designers, including global luxury brands Aman, Accor/Banyan Tree and Habitas. AlUla will also play host to a one-of-its-kind property designed by leading architecture firm Atelier Jean Nouvel that will revive the 2,000-year-old architectural legacy of the ancient Nabataeans.

AlUla's development strategy is guided by the AlUla Sustainability Charter, which sets the ground for adherence to a carbon-neutral strategy and circular economy principles, robust resiliency policies around development in heritage and environmentally sensitive areas, as well as flood and improved water management and vegetation planting. The masterplan will also contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative by expanding AlUla's green and open spaces up to 10 million square meters.

With investment opportunities meeting robust environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, AlUla is creating investment opportunities in new and vibrant sectors of the Kingdom's economy. As part of the masterplan, AlUla offers a rich portfolio of investment opportunities across multiple asset classes: landmark cultural projects; social infrastructure, utilities and mobility, hospitality, commercial and residential projects. The masterplan will be delivered over three phases, to be completed in 2023, 2030 and 2035 respectively.

Amr AlMadani added: "Responsible investment can deliver strong business opportunities and investment returns, whilst also helping to address urgent social and environmental concerns. For our partners around the globe, this is an opportunity to be at a new frontier of environmental, social and economic growth."

The Journey Through Time Masterplan is the first in a series of plans for AlUla and focuses on rehabilitating AlUla's natural and cultural heritage in responsible manner. Upon full completion, the wider development strategy for AlUla in 2035 aims to deliver 38,000 new jobs amid a population grown to 130,000, contributing USD 32 billion (SAR 120 billion) to the Kingdom's GDP. Unique opportunities will further encourage and accelerate business and investment from partners who share RCU's values of sustainability, responsible development and community inclusivity.

For more information on The Journey Through Time Masterplan, visit: https://ucl.rcu.gov.sa.

To find out more about investing in AlUla, visit: https://ucl.rcu.gov.sa/en/investment or contact us at investalula@rcu.gov.sa.

About AlUla

Located 1,100km from Riyadh in north-west Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of nearly 100 well-preserved tombs with elaborate facades cut into sandstone outcrops. Current research suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Romans after conquering the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is home to a series of fascinating historical and archaeological sites such as: an Old Town surrounded by an ancient oasis; Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms, which is considered one of the most developed 1st-millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula; thousands of ancient rock art sites and inscriptions in Jabal Ikmah; and Hijaz Railway stations.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development, that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage, while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

