

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported that its first quarter like-for-like sales increased by 3% from last year as a particularly strong performance in Building Products was partly offset by weather disruption in materials businesses in North America and Europe.



The Group expects Group EBITDA for the seasonally less significant first half of the year to be well ahead of the first half of 2020 which was adversely impacted by COVID-19 related disruption in the second quarter. The Group anticipates further normalisation in its markets in the second half of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de