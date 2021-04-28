DJ AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR (IEPRA) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 27/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.759 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3999679 CODE: IEPRA =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IEPRA Sequence No.: 101748 EQS News ID: 1189820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

