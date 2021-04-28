DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 27/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.1854 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60619 CODE: ESDU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU Sequence No.: 101790 EQS News ID: 1189862 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189862&application_name=news

April 28, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)