AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 27/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 445.4869 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35920 CODE: CW8U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 101770 EQS News ID: 1189842 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189842&application_name=news

