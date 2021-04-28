

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the first-quarter was NT$8.57 billion, up from NT$3.90 billion last year.



Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.94 or US$0.137 per ADS, compared to NT$0.89 in the previous year.



Net revenues were NT$119.47 billion, up by 23% year-over-year.



Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 50%, 9%, 40% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de