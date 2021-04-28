DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 27/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.2419 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9938154 CODE: INRAM =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 101745 EQS News ID: 1189817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)