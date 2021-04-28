Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
Sondermeldung: Jetzt wird es ernst!
WKN: A0EADM ISIN: US6177001095 Ticker-Symbol: MRS 
Tradegate
27.04.21
08:59 Uhr
212,00 Euro
+2,00
+0,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.04.2021 | 09:55
Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) 
Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1874 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11458414 
CODE: LCUK LN 
ISIN: LU1781541096 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1781541096 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCUK LN 
Sequence No.:  101661 
EQS News ID:  1189733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
