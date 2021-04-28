DJ Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 151.9652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70669 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 101650 EQS News ID: 1189722 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189722&application_name=news

