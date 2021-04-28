

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), in its trading update for the period from 1 January 2021 to date, said that its current forward sales position, including year to date legal completions, was about 3.0 billion pounds, up 23% from last year.



The Group's average selling price for homes sold to private owner occupiers in the forward order book was about 252,000 pounds compared to 244,500 pounds in the previous year.



The company re-iterates its intention to return 110 pence of surplus capital by way of two additional interim dividend payments in relation to the 2020 financial year, each amounting to 55 pence per share, the first in August 2021 and the second in December 2021.



Persimmon said it continues to experience good demand for its newly built homes across the UK and the Group's forward sales are strong.



Persimmon remains on track to increase the number of new homes handed over to its customers compared with last year by delivering new home completion volumes in the first half of 2021 approaching those of the first half of 2019, with similar volumes expected in the second half.



The company anticipates the group's sales outlet network will remain stable at 300 outlets on average for the year.



