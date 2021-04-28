

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee firmed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as regional shares rose amid strong gains in banks, auto and financial stocks.



Investors reacted to the progress on vaccination drive even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.



Around 15 countries are rushing critical emergency use equipment to help fight the deadly second wave.



The Indian rupee strengthened to near a 2-week high of 74.38 against the greenback from Tuesday's close of 74.58. The rupee is likely to find resistance around the 72.00 level.



