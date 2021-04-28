DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 175.6951 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22864 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 101621 EQS News ID: 1189693 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189693&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)