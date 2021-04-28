DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 442.0204 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 173297 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 101613 EQS News ID: 1189685

April 28, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)