DJ Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.2457 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 511243 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 101606 EQS News ID: 1189678 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189678&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)