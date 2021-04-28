HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 -4

DJ HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 billion

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 billion 28-Apr-2021 / 11:00 MSK

HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 billion Moscow, Russia - April 28, 2021 - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (the "HMS Group", or the "HMS", or the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Financial highlights 2020: - Revenue: Rub 46.5 bn (-10% yoy) - EBITDA[1]: Rub 4.9 bn (+3% yoy), EBITDA margin at 10.6% - Operating profit: Rub 1.3 bn (-35% yoy) - Loss for the period: Rub 816 mn - Loss for the period adj.[2]: Rub 265 mn - Total debt: Rub 22.2 bn (-9% yoy) - Net debt: Rub 11.8 bn (-18% yoy) - Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.39x Operational highlights 2020: - Backlog[3]: Rub 53.9 bn (+20% yoy) - Order intake[4]: Rub 54.2 bn (+4% yoy) GROUP PERFORMANCE FY 2020 financial Results - Order intake grew to Rub 54.2 billion, by 4% yoy, compared with Rub 52.2 billion for 2019. The compressors business segment was the main contributor to this growth. In terms of contracts type, large contracts were the main drivers of the growth (+9% yoy). - Backlog reached Rub 53.9 billion, up by 20% yoy, compared with Rub 44.7 billion last year, based on the compressors and the oil & gas equipment business segments. In terms of contracts type, recurring business grew by 13% yoy and large contracts was up 30% yoy, compared with 2019. - Revenue was Rub 46.5 billion, down by 10% yoy, compared with Rub 51.4 billion for 2019, because of less revenue generated by the oil & gas equipment and the compressors business segments. - EBITDA, in contrast, was Rub 4.9 billion (+3% yoy), due to increased margins of pumps and compressors contracts. EBITDA margin grew to 10.6%, compared with 9.4% for 2019. Consolidated revenue from recurring business declined by 9% yoy, and revenue from large projects was down by 11% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business declined by 12% yoy, and, in contrast, EBITDA from large contracts increased 26% yoy. - Loss for the period was Rub 816 million, compared with profit for the period at Rub 151 million for 2019. Included in this loss is an impairment of goodwill of Rub 425 million, recognized on acquisition of TMCP in the beginning of 2019. The goodwill was impaired as a result of not meeting targeted synergies with HMS Neftemash in executing large contracts, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and general situation on the oil and gas market. - Loss for the 2020 year adj. was Rub 265 million. - Free cash inflow was Rub 3.0 billion, compared with Rub 23 million in 2019, despite lower revenue due to the implemented cost-optimization program. in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq Orders 54,205 52,196 4% 15,304 19,359 -21% Backlog 53,851 44,693 20% 53,851 56,580 -5% Revenue 46,476 51,413 -10% 15,000 11,978 25% EBITDA 4,947 4,824 3% 1,576 1,264 25% EBITDA margin 10.6% 9.4% 10.5% 10.6% (Loss)/Profit for the period adj. (265) 151 na (41) 90 na Impairment of goodwill (note 9) (426) (426) Impairment of previously recognised deferred tax assets (n.22) (126) (126) (Loss)/Profit for the period (816) 151 na (593) 90 na Free cash inflow 2,958 23 na 2,074 2,397 -13%

Expenses and Operating profit - Cost of sales was down by 11% yoy to Rub 37.1 billion, compared with Rub 41.8 billion for 2019, due to lower

materials and components costs and labour expenses. Materials and components declined 15% yoy because of lower

revenue. Labour costs were down by 2% yoy due to the cost-cutting program.

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy Share of 2020 revenue Share of 2019 revenue Cost of sales 37,071 41,804 -11% 79.8% 81.3% Materials and components 23,760 27,957 -15% 51.1% 54.4% Labour costs incl Social taxes 6,906 7,060 -2% 14.9% 13.7% Depreciation and amortization 2,122 1,954 9% 4.6% 3.8% Construction and design [5] 2,557 2,467 4% 5.5% 4.8% Others 1,726 2,365 -27% 3.7% 4.6% - Gross profit declined to Rub 9.4 billion, by 2% yoy, compared with Rub 9.6 billion for 2019. - SG&A expenses[6] declined by 2% yoy due to decrease in general & administrative expenses. Distribution &

transportation expenses were up by 1% yoy, mainly due to higher transportation expenses and labour costs. General &

administrative expenses declined to Rub 5.2 billion by 3% yoy, compared with 2019, mainly due to decrease in labour

costs and business trips expenses. - Operating profit was down to Rub 1.3 billion by 35% yoy, compared with Rub 2.1 billion in 2019.

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy Share of 2020 revenue Share of 2019 revenue Gross profit 9,405 9,609 -2% 20.2% 18.7% Distribution & transportation 1,986 1,961 1% 4.3% 3.8% General & administrative 5,243 5,395 -3% 11.3% 10.5% SG&A expenses 7,228 7,356 -2% 15.6% 14.3% Other operating expenses 412 196 111% 0.9% 0.4% Operating expenses ex. Cost of sales 7,641 7,552 1% 16.4% 14.7% Operating profit 1,338 2,057 -35% 2.9% 4.0% Finance costs 1,926 1,785 8% 4.1% 3.5% - Finance costs increased to Rub 1.9 billion by 8% yoy, compared with Rub 1.8 billion in 2019. The main reason was

the 5% increase in interest expenses due to the higher level of average debt within 2020, compared with 2019. - Average interest rates decreased to 8.00% p.a., compared with 8.57% p.a. last year.

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy Finance costs 1,926 1,785 8% Interest expenses 1,848 1,764 5% Interest rate, average 8.00% 8.57% Interest rate Rub, average 8.12% 8.69%

BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE

Industrial pumps[i] - Order intake declined by 22% yoy to Rub 17.8 billion, compared with Rub 22.8 billion for 2019, due to less regular

orders received and no large contracts signed. Backlog was down by 7% yoy to Rub 18.2 billion, compared with Rub

19.6 billion in 2019. Demand for pumps was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. - Revenue grew to Rub 20.3 billion by 2% yoy, based on the recurring business. EBITDA was up to Rub 2.9 billion, by

13% yoy, compared with Rub 2.6 billion in 2019, due to a larger share of regular orders with higher profitability.

EBITDA margin was 14.5%, compared with 13.1% in 2019.

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq Orders 17,773 22,792 -22% 4,429 5,329 -17% Backlog 18,227 19,572 -7% 18,227 19,749 -8% Revenue 20,256 19,770 2% 6,311 5,657 12% EBITDA 2,931 2,599 13% 1,116 797 40% EBITDA margin 14.5% 13.1% 17.7% 14.1%

Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] - Order intake grew to Rub 13.6 billion, by 14% yoy, compared with Rub 11.9 billion in 2019, due to large contracts. - Backlog was up by 25% yoy to Rub 9.3 billion, compared with Rub 7.4 billion for 2019, due to both large contracts

and regular business. - Revenue declined to Rub 11.3 billion, by 14% yoy, compared with Rub 13.2 billion in 2019. EBITDA was down to Rub

241 million, compared with Rub 430 million in 2019. The main reasons were the COVID-19 pandemic and postponement of

projects for 2021.

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq Orders 13,568 11,887 14% 3,331 3,514 -5% Backlog 9,318 7,426 25% 9,318 9,916 -6% Revenue 11,284 13,160 -14% 2,890 3,241 -11% EBITDA 241 430 -44% (49) 47 -204% EBITDA margin 2.1% 3.3% -1.7% 1.4%

Compressors[iii] - Order intake grew by 30% to Rub 22.6 billion, compared with Rub 17.4 billion in 2019. Backlog increased to Rub

24.8 billion, compared with Rub 16.1 billion in 2019. Both recurring business and large contracts grew. - Revenue was down by 16% yoy to Rub 14.9 billion, compared with Rub 17.9 billion, due to less revenue generated by

recurring business. - EBITDA grew by 25% yoy to Rub 1.9 billion, compared with Rub 1.5 billion in 2019, due to higher margins generated

by large contracts. EBITDA margin was up to 13.0%, compared with 8.6% in 2019.

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq Orders 22,617 17,363 30% 7,511 10,512 -29% Backlog 24,765 16,067 54% 24,765 25,264 -2% Revenue 14,947 17,884 -16% 6,080 3,075 98% EBITDA 1,939 1,546 25% 796 489 63% EBITDA margin 13.0% 8.6% 13.1% 15.9%

Construction[iv] - Order intake equaled Rub 247 million. Backlog stood at Rub 1.5 billion. - Revenue was down to Rub 718 million, compared with Rub 1.4 billion in 2019. EBITDA was Rub (63) million, compared

with Rub (29) million last year.

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq Orders 247 155 60% 32 5 521% Backlog 1,541 1,628 -5% 1,541 1,652 -7% Revenue 718 1,394 -49% 138 174 -21% EBITDA (63) (29) 117% (43) (59) -27% EBITDA margin -8.8% -2.1% -31.2% -34.0%

Working capital and Capital expenditures - Working capital declined to Rub 6.8 billion, by 24% yoy, compared with Rub 8.8 billion in 2019. As a share of

revenue, working capital declined to 14.5% which is a very low ratio. It was the result of tough anti-crisis

measures initiated by the company. - Maintenance capex was down to Rub 1.4 billion, by 11% yoy, compared with Rub 1.6 billion in 2019

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq Working capital 6,752 8,846 -24% 6,752 8,715 -23% Working capital / Revenue LTM 14.5% 17.2% 14.5% 18.9% Capex 1,392 1,571 -11% 250 399 -37% Acquisition 0 670 0 0

DEBT POSITION - Total debt declined by 9% yoy to Rub 22.2 billion, compared with Rub 24.3 billion in 2019. Net debt was down to

Rub 11.8 billion, by 18% yoy, compared with Rub 14.4 billion in 2019. - Net debt to EBITDA LTM ratio decreased to 2.39x, compared with 2.98x in 2019.

in millions of Rub 2020 2019 Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq Total debt 22,175 24,321 -9% 22,175 22,832 -3% Net debt 11,814 14,369 -18% 11,814 13,897 -15% Net debt / EBITDA LTM 2.39 2.98 2.39 2.89

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

LARGE CONTRACTS - After the reporting date, in April 2021, the company announced the signature of a Rub 7.5 billion contract to

design and manufacture oil & gas equipment for one of the largest gas fields in Russia. The contract is for

manufacture, delivery and installation of membrane modules and elements, turbocompressor units for an interstage

compressor station and gas transportation units for a gas booster station as part of a helium concentrate membrane

recovery unit. This is a follow-up contract HMS Group has secured with this client. The first one was announced in

2017 in a Rub 10.2 billion contract, and that was the first project of that kind in Russia.

BUYBACK PROGRAM - After the reporting date, HMS Group repurchased 176,000 GDRs under its buyback program.

DIVIDENDS - The Board of Directors at the meeting on April 21, 2021, recommended payment of a final dividends in respect of FY

2020 in the amount of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share (Rub 21.25 per one GDR). The dividends are subject to the

approval at the AGM on June 24, 2021. Subject to such approval, the Dividends may be paid on July 1, 2021 to

shareholders on the Company's register at close of business (UK time) on June 18, 2021 (the "Record Date").

MOEX LISTING - Also, the Board of Directors approved the listing of the Group's GDRs as a Foreign Issuer on the Moscow Exchange.

The Company's GDRs will continue trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Trading of HMS Group's

GDRs on the Moscow Exchange is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021, subject to approval by the

Moscow Exchange.

***

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange.

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 December 2020

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 14,684,279 15,532,576 Other intangible assets 1,743,399 2,001,646 Goodwill 3,255,984 3,370,275 Right-of-use assets 183,211 174,614 Investments in associates 94,307 94,489 Deferred income tax assets 786,455 631,428 Other long-term assets 42,252 42,316 Investment property 176,833 186,632 Total non-current assets 20,966,720 22,033,976 Current assets: Inventories 8,847,749 7,859,051 Trade and other receivables and other financial assets 15,598,766 18,051,909 Contract assets 6,201,354 8,058,877 Current income tax receivable 94,972 227,917 Cash and cash equivalents 10,360,588 9,952,118 Total current assets 41,103,429 44,149,872 TOTAL ASSETS 62,070,149 66,183,848 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 48,329 48,329 Share premium 3,523,535 3,523,535 Treasury shares (33,055) (319,475) Other reserves 129,392 62,716 Currency translation reserve 646,427 (44,878) Retained earnings 5,510,974 7,029,094 Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 9,825,602 10,299,321 Non-controlling interests 3,518,674 3,569,953 TOTAL EQUITY 13,344,276 13,869,274 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 20,452,736 20,582,061 Deferred income tax liability 1,421,489 1,620,211 Retirement benefit obligations 646,213 597,238 Provisions for liabilities and charges 228,199 154,809 Lease liabilities 153,048 139,272 Other long-term payables 230,581 240,172 Total non-current liabilities 23,132,266 23,333,763 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 17,969,950 20,658,429 Contract liabilities 4,304,845 2,248,029 Short-term borrowings 1,548,574 3,578,390 Provisions for liabilities and charges 589,762 550,050 Retirement benefit obligations 77,859 76,904 Lease liabilities 20,440 21,329 Current income tax payable 134,080 218,974 Other taxes payable 948,097 1,628,706 Total current liabilities 25,593,607 28,980,811 TOTAL LIABILITIES 48,725,873 52,314,574 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 62,070,149 66,183,848

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2020

2020 2019 in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated Revenue 46,476,487 51,412,961 Cost of sales (37,071,430) (41,803,705) Gross profit 9,405,057 9,609,256 Distribution and transportation expenses (1,985,928) (1,961,331) General and administrative expenses (5,242,566) (5,395,083) Other operating expenses, net (412,472) (195,595) Impairment of goodwill (425,668) - Operating profit 1,338,423 2,057,247 Finance income 251,571 172,302 Finance costs (1,926,310) (1,784,607) Share of results of associates (161) (632) (Loss)/profit before income tax (336,477) 444,310 Income tax expense (479,814) (293,680) (Loss)/profit for the year (816,291) 150,630 (Loss)/profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (971,996) (93,932) Non-controlling interests 155,705 244,562 (Loss)/profit for the year (816,291) 150,630 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations (5,321) (64,673) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 693,105 (141,369) Currency translation differences of associates (21) 1,856 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year 687,763 (204,186) Total comprehensive loss for the year (128,528) (53,556) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: (288,238) (300,891) Shareholders of the Company Non-controlling interests 159,710 247,335 Total comprehensive loss for the year (128,528) (53,556) (8.50) (0.84) Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share for profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders (RR per share)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 December 2020

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit before income tax (336,477) 444,310 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 2,451,191 2,295,572 Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1,821) (50,312) Finance income (251,571) (172,302) Finance costs 1,926,310 1,784,607 Change in retirement benefits obligations 82,075 95,974 Change in warranty provision 136,752 6,392 Change in expected credit losses allowance for trade and other receivables and other financial 72,152 116,303 assets and allowance for impairment of non-financial assets Change in expected credit losses allowance for cash and cash equivalents 31,850 - Change in allowance for obsolete inventories 10,598 118,515 Change in provision for legal claims 83,987 (32,866) Share-based compensation 58,921 118,544 Foreign exchange loss, net 73,534 80,332 Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration liability - (58,890) Amortisation of government grants (36,048) (32,411) Impairment of taxes 10,418 - Impairment of goodwill 425,668 - Impairment of property, plant and equipment 13,936 - Change in provision for tax risks, other than income tax 9,898 - Share of results of associates 161 632 Operating cash flows before working capital changes 4,761,534 4,714,400 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (869,830) 1,142,258 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 2,967,766 (5,825,144) Decrease/(increase) in contract assets 1,916,049 (3,493,520) Decrease in current income tax receivable 132,920 29,492 (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,361,448) 6,830,995 Increase in contract liabilities 2,056,816 404,649 (Decrease)/increase in taxes payable (829,967) 354,446 Cash from operations 6,773,840 4,157,576 Income tax paid (806,031) (366,040) Interest paid (1,887,821) (1,793,240) Interest received 259,533 164,692 Net cash from operating activities 4,339,521 2,162,988 Cash flows from investing activities Repayment of loans advanced 6,953 10,378 Loans advanced (20,203) (30,588) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net 55,948 120,539 Interest received - 175 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT (937,132) (996,241) Acquisition of intangible assets, net of VAT (454,417) (574,322) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (670,141) Repayment of contingent consideration liability (33,000) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,381,851) (2,140,200) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of borrowings (11,478,749) (9,488,918) Proceeds from borrowings 9,127,605 14,364,549 Proceeds from government grant 28,092 40,000 Repayment of the lease liabilities principal (35,905) (27,234) Buy back of issued shares (1,705) (25,649) Dividends related to Long-term Incentive Program (5,660) (42,964) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries (55,162) (60,950) Dividends paid to the shareholders of the Company (391,942) (1,103,859) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (2,813,426) 3,654,975 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 144,244 3,677,763 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and effect of translation to 296,076 (20,804)

presentation currency Effect of changes in expected credit losses allowance for cash and cash equivalents (31,850) - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 9,952,118 6,295,159 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 10,360,588 9,952,118 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] EBITDA is defined as operating profit/(loss) adjusted for other operating income/expenses, depreciation and amortisation, amortisation of government grants, impairment of assets, excess of fair value of net assets acquired over the cost of acquisition, defined benefits scheme expense and provisions (including provision for obsolete inventory, ECL allowance and provision for impairment of trade and other receivables and other financial assets, unused vacation allowance, warranty provision, provision for legal claims, tax provision and other provisions). This measurement basis, therefore, excludes the effects of a number of non-recurring income and expenses on the results of the operating segments.

[2] Loss for the period adj. - is the reported Loss for the period, excluding the effects of goodwill impairment and impairment of previously recognized deferred tax asset

[3] Backlog - Portfolio of uncompleted orders and contracts

[4] Order intake - Portfolio of contracts and orders signed for a period

[5] Construction and design and engineering services of subcontractors

[6] SG&A expenses - Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, compiled of distribution & transportation expenses plus general & administrative ones -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] The industrial pumps business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of pumps and pump-based integrated solutions to customers in the oil and gas, power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia, the CIS and internationally. The business segment's principal products include customized pumps and integrated solutions as well as pumps built to standard specifications; it also provides aftermarket maintenance and repair services and other support for its products.

[ii] The oil and gas equipment and projects business segment manufactures, installs and commissions modular pumping stations, automated metering equipment, oil, gas and water processing and preparation units and other equipment and systems for use primarily in oil extraction and transportation. The segment's core products are equipment packages and systems installed inside a self-contained, free-standing structure which can be transported on trailers and delivered to and installed on the customer's site as a modular but fully integrated part of the customer's technological process.

[iii] The compressors business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of compressors and compressor-based solutions, including compressor units and compressor stations, to customers in the oil and gas, metals and mining and other basic industries in Russia. The business segment's principal products include customized compressors, series-produced compressors built to standard specifications, and compressor-based integrated solutions.

[iv] The construction provides construction works for projects for customers in the oil upstream and midstream, gas upstream. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

