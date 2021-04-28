HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 -4

Anzeige
HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9

DJ HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 billion 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 billion 
28-Apr-2021 / 11:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 billion 
 
Moscow, Russia - April 28, 2021 - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (the "HMS Group", or the "HMS", or the 
"Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control 
solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the twelve months ended 
December 31, 2020. 
 
Financial highlights 2020: 
 - Revenue: Rub 46.5 bn (-10% yoy) 
 - EBITDA[1]: Rub 4.9 bn (+3% yoy), EBITDA margin at 10.6% 
 - Operating profit: Rub 1.3 bn (-35% yoy) 
 - Loss for the period: Rub 816 mn 
 - Loss for the period adj.[2]: Rub 265 mn 
 
 - Total debt: Rub 22.2 bn (-9% yoy) 
 - Net debt: Rub 11.8 bn (-18% yoy) 
 - Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.39x 
 
Operational highlights 2020: 
 - Backlog[3]: Rub 53.9 bn (+20% yoy) 
 - Order intake[4]: Rub 54.2 bn (+4% yoy) 
 
 
 
GROUP PERFORMANCE 
FY 2020 financial Results 
 - Order intake grew to Rub 54.2 billion, by 4% yoy, compared with Rub 52.2 billion for 2019. The compressors 
  business segment was the main contributor to this growth. In terms of contracts type, large contracts were the main 
  drivers of the growth (+9% yoy). 
 - Backlog reached Rub 53.9 billion, up by 20% yoy, compared with Rub 44.7 billion last year, based on the compressors 
  and the oil & gas equipment business segments. In terms of contracts type, recurring business grew by 13% yoy and 
  large contracts was up 30% yoy, compared with 2019. 
 - Revenue was Rub 46.5 billion, down by 10% yoy, compared with Rub 51.4 billion for 2019, because of less revenue 
  generated by the oil & gas equipment and the compressors business segments. 
 - EBITDA, in contrast, was Rub 4.9 billion (+3% yoy), due to increased margins of pumps and compressors contracts. 
  EBITDA margin grew to 10.6%, compared with 9.4% for 2019. 
Consolidated revenue from recurring business declined by 9% yoy, and revenue from large projects was down by 11% yoy. 
EBITDA from recurring business declined by 12% yoy, and, in contrast, EBITDA from large contracts increased 26% yoy. 
 - Loss for the period was Rub 816 million, compared with profit for the period at Rub 151 million for 2019. Included 
  in this loss is an impairment of goodwill of Rub 425 million, recognized on acquisition of TMCP in the beginning of 
  2019. The goodwill was impaired as a result of not meeting targeted synergies with HMS Neftemash in executing large 
  contracts, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and general situation on the oil and gas market. 
 - Loss for the 2020 year adj. was Rub 265 million. 
 - Free cash inflow was Rub 3.0 billion, compared with Rub 23 million in 2019, despite lower revenue due to the 
  implemented cost-optimization program. 
 
in millions of Rub                        2020  2019  Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq 
Orders                              54,205 52,196 4%     15,304  19,359 -21% 
Backlog                              53,851 44,693 20%    53,851  56,580 -5% 
Revenue                              46,476 51,413 -10%    15,000  11,978 25% 
EBITDA                              4,947  4,824 3%     1,576   1,264 25% 
EBITDA margin                           10.6%  9.4%       10.5%  10.6% 
(Loss)/Profit for the period adj.                 (265)  151 na     (41)  90    na 
  Impairment of goodwill (note 9)                 (426)           (426) 
  Impairment of previously recognised deferred tax assets (n.22) (126)           (126) 
(Loss)/Profit for the period                    (816)  151 na     (593)  90   na 
Free cash inflow                          2,958  23  na      2,074  2,397 -13%

Expenses and Operating profit - Cost of sales was down by 11% yoy to Rub 37.1 billion, compared with Rub 41.8 billion for 2019, due to lower

materials and components costs and labour expenses. Materials and components declined 15% yoy because of lower

revenue. Labour costs were down by 2% yoy due to the cost-cutting program. 

in millions of Rub       2020   2019   Change yoy Share of 2020 revenue Share of 2019 revenue 
Cost of sales          37,071  41,804 -11%    79.8%         81.3% 
Materials and components     23,760  27,957 -15%    51.1%         54.4% 
Labour costs incl Social taxes  6,906  7,060 -2%    14.9%         13.7% 
Depreciation and amortization  2,122  1,954 9%     4.6%         3.8% 
Construction and design [5]   2,557  2,467 4%     5.5%         4.8% 
Others              1,726  2,365 -27%    3.7%         4.6%  - Gross profit declined to Rub 9.4 billion, by 2% yoy, compared with Rub 9.6 billion for 2019.  - SG&A expenses[6] declined by 2% yoy due to decrease in general & administrative expenses. Distribution &

transportation expenses were up by 1% yoy, mainly due to higher transportation expenses and labour costs. General &

administrative expenses declined to Rub 5.2 billion by 3% yoy, compared with 2019, mainly due to decrease in labour

costs and business trips expenses. - Operating profit was down to Rub 1.3 billion by 35% yoy, compared with Rub 2.1 billion in 2019. 

in millions of Rub          2020  2019  Change yoy Share of 2020 revenue Share of 2019 revenue 
Gross profit              9,405  9,609 -2%    20.2%         18.7% 
 Distribution & transportation     1,986  1,961 1%     4.3%         3.8% 
 General & administrative       5,243  5,395 -3%    11.3%         10.5% 
SG&A expenses             7,228  7,356 -2%    15.6%         14.3% 
 Other operating expenses       412   196  111%    0.9%         0.4% 
Operating expenses ex. Cost of sales  7,641  7,552 1%     16.4%         14.7% 
Operating profit            1,338  2,057 -35%    2.9%         4.0% 
Finance costs             1,926  1,785 8%     4.1%         3.5%  - Finance costs increased to Rub 1.9 billion by 8% yoy, compared with Rub 1.8 billion in 2019. The main reason was

the 5% increase in interest expenses due to the higher level of average debt within 2020, compared with 2019. - Average interest rates decreased to 8.00% p.a., compared with 8.57% p.a. last year. 

in millions of Rub     2020 2019 Change yoy 
Finance costs        1,926 1,785 8% 
  Interest expenses    1,848 1,764 5% 
Interest rate, average   8.00% 8.57% 
Interest rate Rub, average 8.12% 8.69%

BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE

Industrial pumps[i] - Order intake declined by 22% yoy to Rub 17.8 billion, compared with Rub 22.8 billion for 2019, due to less regular

orders received and no large contracts signed. Backlog was down by 7% yoy to Rub 18.2 billion, compared with Rub

19.6 billion in 2019. Demand for pumps was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. - Revenue grew to Rub 20.3 billion by 2% yoy, based on the recurring business. EBITDA was up to Rub 2.9 billion, by

13% yoy, compared with Rub 2.6 billion in 2019, due to a larger share of regular orders with higher profitability.

EBITDA margin was 14.5%, compared with 13.1% in 2019. 

in millions of Rub 2020  2019  Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq 
Orders       17,773 22,792 -22%    4,429  5,329  -17% 
Backlog       18,227 19,572 -7%    18,227 19,749 -8% 
Revenue       20,256 19,770 2%     6,311  5,657  12% 
EBITDA       2,931 2,599 13%    1,116  797   40% 
EBITDA margin    14.5% 13.1%       17.7%  14.1%

Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] - Order intake grew to Rub 13.6 billion, by 14% yoy, compared with Rub 11.9 billion in 2019, due to large contracts. - Backlog was up by 25% yoy to Rub 9.3 billion, compared with Rub 7.4 billion for 2019, due to both large contracts

and regular business. - Revenue declined to Rub 11.3 billion, by 14% yoy, compared with Rub 13.2 billion in 2019. EBITDA was down to Rub

241 million, compared with Rub 430 million in 2019. The main reasons were the COVID-19 pandemic and postponement of

projects for 2021. 

in millions of Rub 2020   2019   Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq 
Orders        13,568  11,887 14%     3,331  3,514 -5% 
Backlog       9,318  7,426 25%     9,318  9,916 -6% 
Revenue       11,284  13,160 -14%     2,890  3,241 -11% 
EBITDA        241   430  -44%    (49)   47  -204% 
EBITDA margin   2.1%   3.3%        -1.7%  1.4%

Compressors[iii] - Order intake grew by 30% to Rub 22.6 billion, compared with Rub 17.4 billion in 2019. Backlog increased to Rub

24.8 billion, compared with Rub 16.1 billion in 2019. Both recurring business and large contracts grew. - Revenue was down by 16% yoy to Rub 14.9 billion, compared with Rub 17.9 billion, due to less revenue generated by

recurring business. - EBITDA grew by 25% yoy to Rub 1.9 billion, compared with Rub 1.5 billion in 2019, due to higher margins generated

DJ HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 -2-

by large contracts. EBITDA margin was up to 13.0%, compared with 8.6% in 2019. 

in millions of Rub 2020  2019  Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq 
Orders       22,617 17,363 30%    7,511  10,512 -29% 
Backlog       24,765 16,067 54%    24,765 25,264 -2% 
Revenue       14,947 17,884 -16%    6,080  3,075  98% 
EBITDA       1,939 1,546 25%    796   489   63% 
EBITDA margin    13.0% 8.6%       13.1%  15.9%

Construction[iv] - Order intake equaled Rub 247 million. Backlog stood at Rub 1.5 billion. - Revenue was down to Rub 718 million, compared with Rub 1.4 billion in 2019. EBITDA was Rub (63) million, compared

with Rub (29) million last year. 

in millions of Rub 2020  2019  Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq 
Orders        247   155  60%     32   5   521% 
Backlog        1,541  1,628 -5%     1,541  1,652 -7% 
Revenue        718   1,394 -49%     138   174  -21% 
EBITDA        (63)  (29)  117%    (43)  (59)  -27% 
EBITDA margin    -8.8%  -2.1%       -31.2% -34.0%

Working capital and Capital expenditures - Working capital declined to Rub 6.8 billion, by 24% yoy, compared with Rub 8.8 billion in 2019. As a share of

revenue, working capital declined to 14.5% which is a very low ratio. It was the result of tough anti-crisis

measures initiated by the company. - Maintenance capex was down to Rub 1.4 billion, by 11% yoy, compared with Rub 1.6 billion in 2019 

in millions of Rub      2020 2019 Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq 
Working capital        6,752 8,846 -24%    6,752  8,715  -23% 
Working capital / Revenue LTM 14.5% 17.2%      14.5%  18.9% 
Capex             1,392 1,571 -11%    250   399   -37% 
Acquisition          0   670       0    0

DEBT POSITION - Total debt declined by 9% yoy to Rub 22.2 billion, compared with Rub 24.3 billion in 2019. Net debt was down to

Rub 11.8 billion, by 18% yoy, compared with Rub 14.4 billion in 2019. - Net debt to EBITDA LTM ratio decreased to 2.39x, compared with 2.98x in 2019. 

in millions of Rub   2020  2019  Change yoy 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Change qoq 
Total debt       22,175 24,321 -9%    22,175 22,832 -3% 
Net debt        11,814 14,369 -18%    11,814 13,897 -15% 
Net debt / EBITDA LTM 2.39  2.98       2.39  2.89

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

LARGE CONTRACTS - After the reporting date, in April 2021, the company announced the signature of a Rub 7.5 billion contract to

design and manufacture oil & gas equipment for one of the largest gas fields in Russia. The contract is for

manufacture, delivery and installation of membrane modules and elements, turbocompressor units for an interstage

compressor station and gas transportation units for a gas booster station as part of a helium concentrate membrane

recovery unit. This is a follow-up contract HMS Group has secured with this client. The first one was announced in

2017 in a Rub 10.2 billion contract, and that was the first project of that kind in Russia.

BUYBACK PROGRAM - After the reporting date, HMS Group repurchased 176,000 GDRs under its buyback program.

DIVIDENDS - The Board of Directors at the meeting on April 21, 2021, recommended payment of a final dividends in respect of FY

2020 in the amount of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share (Rub 21.25 per one GDR). The dividends are subject to the

approval at the AGM on June 24, 2021. Subject to such approval, the Dividends may be paid on July 1, 2021 to

shareholders on the Company's register at close of business (UK time) on June 18, 2021 (the "Record Date").

MOEX LISTING - Also, the Board of Directors approved the listing of the Group's GDRs as a Foreign Issuer on the Moscow Exchange.

The Company's GDRs will continue trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Trading of HMS Group's

GDRs on the Moscow Exchange is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021, subject to approval by the

Moscow Exchange.

***

Webcast to discuss FY 2020 IFRS

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 5.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 3.00 PM (London) / 10.00 AM (NY)

HMS Group FY 2020 IFRS results

Conference passcode: 5377110

To participate in the conference call, please dial in:

Russia Local: +7 499 609 1260

Russia Toll Free: 8 800 100 9471

UK Local: +44 (0)330 027 1846

UK Toll Free: 0800 031 4838

US Local: +1 334 777 6978

US Toll Free: 800 367 2403

Live link

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hmsgroup20210428

Contacts:

Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru

***

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange.

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 December 2020 

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets: 
Property, plant and equipment              14,684,279    15,532,576 
Other intangible assets                 1,743,399    2,001,646 
Goodwill                         3,255,984    3,370,275 
Right-of-use assets                   183,211     174,614 
Investments in associates                94,307      94,489 
Deferred income tax assets                786,455     631,428 
Other long-term assets                  42,252      42,316 
Investment property                   176,833     186,632 
Total non-current assets                 20,966,720    22,033,976 
 
 
Current assets: 
Inventories                       8,847,749    7,859,051 
Trade and other receivables and other financial assets  15,598,766    18,051,909 
Contract assets                     6,201,354    8,058,877 
Current income tax receivable              94,972      227,917 
Cash and cash equivalents                10,360,588    9,952,118 
Total current assets                   41,103,429    44,149,872 
TOTAL ASSETS                       62,070,149    66,183,848 
 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
 
EQUITY 
Share capital                      48,329      48,329 
Share premium                      3,523,535    3,523,535 
Treasury shares                     (33,055)     (319,475) 
Other reserves                      129,392     62,716 
Currency translation reserve               646,427     (44,878) 
Retained earnings                    5,510,974    7,029,094 
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company  9,825,602    10,299,321 
Non-controlling interests                3,518,674    3,569,953 
TOTAL EQUITY                       13,344,276    13,869,274 
 
LIABILITIES 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long-term borrowings                   20,452,736    20,582,061 
Deferred income tax liability              1,421,489    1,620,211 
Retirement benefit obligations              646,213     597,238 
Provisions for liabilities and charges          228,199     154,809 
Lease liabilities                    153,048     139,272 
Other long-term payables                 230,581     240,172 
Total non-current liabilities              23,132,266    23,333,763 
 
 
Current liabilities: 
Trade and other payables                 17,969,950    20,658,429 
Contract liabilities                   4,304,845    2,248,029 
Short-term borrowings                  1,548,574    3,578,390 
Provisions for liabilities and charges          589,762     550,050 
Retirement benefit obligations              77,859      76,904 
Lease liabilities                    20,440      21,329 
Current income tax payable                134,080     218,974 
Other taxes payable                   948,097     1,628,706 
Total current liabilities                25,593,607    28,980,811 
TOTAL LIABILITIES                    48,725,873    52,314,574 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES               62,070,149    66,183,848

DJ HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 -3-

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2020 

2020     2019 
in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated 
Revenue                                         46,476,487  51,412,961 
Cost of sales                                      (37,071,430) (41,803,705) 
Gross profit                                       9,405,057  9,609,256 
 
Distribution and transportation expenses                         (1,985,928) (1,961,331) 
General and administrative expenses                           (5,242,566) (5,395,083) 
Other operating expenses, net                              (412,472)  (195,595) 
Impairment of goodwill                                  (425,668)  - 
Operating profit                                     1,338,423  2,057,247 
 
Finance income                                      251,571   172,302 
Finance costs                                      (1,926,310) (1,784,607) 
Share of results of associates                              (161)    (632) 
 
(Loss)/profit before income tax                             (336,477)  444,310 
 
Income tax expense                                    (479,814)  (293,680) 
 
(Loss)/profit for the year                               (816,291)   150,630 
 
(Loss)/profit attributable to: 
 
Shareholders of the Company                               (971,996)  (93,932) 
Non-controlling interests                                155,705   244,562 
(Loss)/profit for the year                                (816,291)  150,630 
 
Other comprehensive income/(loss): 
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations                   (5,321)   (64,673) 
 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 
Currency translation differences                             693,105   (141,369) 
Currency translation differences of associates                      (21)     1,856 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year                      687,763   (204,186) 
Total comprehensive loss for the year                          (128,528)  (53,556) 
 
Total comprehensive loss attributable to: 
                                              (288,238) (300,891) 
Shareholders of the Company 
Non-controlling interests                                 159,710  247,335 
Total comprehensive loss for the year                           (128,528) (53,556) 
 
 
                                              (8.50)   (0.84) 
Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share for profit attributable to the ordinary 
shareholders (RR per share)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 December 2020 

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated                    2020     2019 
Cash flows from operating activities 
(Loss)/profit before income tax                                (336,477)  444,310 
Adjustments for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                                 2,451,191  2,295,572 
Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets           (1,821)   (50,312) 
Finance income                                         (251,571)  (172,302) 
Finance costs                                         1,926,310  1,784,607 
Change in retirement benefits obligations                           82,075    95,974 
Change in warranty provision                                  136,752   6,392 
Change in expected credit losses allowance for trade and other receivables and other financial 72,152    116,303 
assets and allowance for impairment of non-financial assets 
Change in expected credit losses allowance for cash and cash equivalents            31,850    - 
Change in allowance for obsolete inventories                          10,598    118,515 
Change in provision for legal claims                              83,987    (32,866) 
Share-based compensation                                    58,921    118,544 
Foreign exchange loss, net                                   73,534    80,332 
Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration liability                  -      (58,890) 
Amortisation of government grants                               (36,048)   (32,411) 
Impairment of taxes                                      10,418    - 
Impairment of goodwill                                     425,668   - 
Impairment of property, plant and equipment                          13,936    - 
Change in provision for tax risks, other than income tax                    9,898    - 
Share of results of associates                                 161     632 
Operating cash flows before working capital changes                      4,761,534  4,714,400 
(Increase)/decrease in inventories                               (869,830)  1,142,258 
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables                       2,967,766  (5,825,144) 
Decrease/(increase) in contract assets                             1,916,049  (3,493,520) 
Decrease in current income tax receivable                           132,920   29,492 
(Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities                (3,361,448) 6,830,995 
Increase in contract liabilities                                2,056,816  404,649 
(Decrease)/increase in taxes payable                              (829,967)  354,446 
Cash from operations                                      6,773,840  4,157,576 
Income tax paid                                        (806,031)  (366,040) 
Interest paid                                         (1,887,821) (1,793,240) 
Interest received                                       259,533   164,692 
Net cash from operating activities                               4,339,521  2,162,988 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Repayment of loans advanced                                  6,953    10,378 
Loans advanced                                         (20,203)   (30,588) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net         55,948    120,539 
Interest received                                       -      175 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT                     (937,132)  (996,241) 
Acquisition of intangible assets, net of VAT                          (454,417)  (574,322) 
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired                       -      (670,141) 
Repayment of contingent consideration liability                        (33,000)   - 
Net cash used in investing activities                             (1,381,851) (2,140,200) 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Repayments of borrowings                                    (11,478,749) (9,488,918) 
Proceeds from borrowings                                    9,127,605  14,364,549 
Proceeds from government grant                                 28,092    40,000 
Repayment of the lease liabilities principal                          (35,905)   (27,234) 
Buy back of issued shares                                   (1,705)   (25,649) 
Dividends related to Long-term Incentive Program                        (5,660)   (42,964) 
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries                 (55,162)   (60,950) 
Dividends paid to the shareholders of the Company                       (391,942)  (1,103,859) 
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities                          (2,813,426) 3,654,975 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                           144,244   3,677,763 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and effect of translation to   296,076   (20,804)

DJ HMS Group Reports FY 2020 EBITDA of Rub 4.9 -4- 

presentation currency 
Effect of changes in expected credit losses allowance for cash and cash equivalents      (31,850)   - 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year                     9,952,118  6,295,159 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year                        10,360,588  9,952,118 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] EBITDA is defined as operating profit/(loss) adjusted for other operating income/expenses, depreciation and amortisation, amortisation of government grants, impairment of assets, excess of fair value of net assets acquired over the cost of acquisition, defined benefits scheme expense and provisions (including provision for obsolete inventory, ECL allowance and provision for impairment of trade and other receivables and other financial assets, unused vacation allowance, warranty provision, provision for legal claims, tax provision and other provisions). This measurement basis, therefore, excludes the effects of a number of non-recurring income and expenses on the results of the operating segments.

[2] Loss for the period adj. - is the reported Loss for the period, excluding the effects of goodwill impairment and impairment of previously recognized deferred tax asset

[3] Backlog - Portfolio of uncompleted orders and contracts

[4] Order intake - Portfolio of contracts and orders signed for a period

[5] Construction and design and engineering services of subcontractors

[6] SG&A expenses - Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, compiled of distribution & transportation expenses plus general & administrative ones -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] The industrial pumps business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of pumps and pump-based integrated solutions to customers in the oil and gas, power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia, the CIS and internationally. The business segment's principal products include customized pumps and integrated solutions as well as pumps built to standard specifications; it also provides aftermarket maintenance and repair services and other support for its products.

[ii] The oil and gas equipment and projects business segment manufactures, installs and commissions modular pumping stations, automated metering equipment, oil, gas and water processing and preparation units and other equipment and systems for use primarily in oil extraction and transportation. The segment's core products are equipment packages and systems installed inside a self-contained, free-standing structure which can be transported on trailers and delivered to and installed on the customer's site as a modular but fully integrated part of the customer's technological process.

[iii] The compressors business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of compressors and compressor-based solutions, including compressor units and compressor stations, to customers in the oil and gas, metals and mining and other basic industries in Russia. The business segment's principal products include customized compressors, series-produced compressors built to standard specifications, and compressor-based integrated solutions.

[iv] The construction provides construction works for projects for customers in the oil upstream and midstream, gas upstream. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  101792 
EQS News ID:  1189592 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189592&application_name=news

