

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence remained unchanged in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The industrial confidence index remained unchanged at 1 in April.



The overall business confidence increased to 106.2 in April from 101.3 in the previous month.



The confidence index in the construction sector grew to 1 in April from -1 in the prior month.



The morale in the services sector gained to 1 in April from -4 in the preceding month.



The retail sector confidence index improved to 5 in April from -4 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de