

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence remained unchanged in April, defying expectations for an easing, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index reading was 94.0, same as in March. Economists had expected 93.0. In February, the score was 91.



The confidence level remains below its long-term average of 100.



Households' expectations regarding their future financial situation weakened and the corresponding sub-index fell to -8 from -4.



Meanwhile, they were less pessimistic about making major purchases and the relevant sub-index climbed to -12 to -14.



In April, the share of households considering it is a suitable time to save has increased again. The corresponding balance gains two points in April and reach a new historical high.



Consumers were inclined to save more now and in future, and the relevant index gained. The index for the current saving intentions hit a record high of 44.



The index reflecting households' unemployment fears remained almost stable, but at a high level of 67.



The measure for expectations on the future standard of living was stable and the index reflecting inflation expectations increased.



