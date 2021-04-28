Groundbreaking CBD retail portal plants new shoots across Europe

Alphagreen expands into Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Poland

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphagreen, the UK's leading marketplace for selling CBD, is launching into six further European countries, following its hugely successful debut in the UK in 2019. Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Poland are all set to benefit from the imminent arrival of the new ecommerce platform and technology provider. The development means that people wanting CBD need only look in one place for the widest choice of products, making it easier and more convenient to buy what they want.

With Alphagreen, customers have an unrivalled choice of effective and trustworthy CBD products to alleviate health and wellness troubles related to anxiety, pain and sleep. The CBD market place is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Growth is anticipated at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4% for the period of 2020-20251 . Some forecasts predict that the global CBD industry will reach $20+ billion by 20242 . This is likely to be just the start of a huge wellness trend.

Fifteen per cent of the UK population say they have bought CBD - 7.8 million adults3 . These six additional countries have a combined population of more than 300 million people 4 . If these figures are extrapolated to the new European markets, that's a huge marketplace of customers using the platform for CBD purchases. It is anticipated that sales across the new markets will reach 25% of UK sales in the first year and 50% in year 2. There is no doubt that sales in these European markets will flourish as consumers search for natural solutions across pain, sleep and anxiety. Sales are expected to quickly exceed those in the UK.

The World Health Organization has recognised that CBD may have the potential to help health issues like insomnia as well as anxiety which can prevent you from getting a good night's sleep .5,6,7,8

Use of CBD has also been shown in clinical trials to help with sleep, anxiety and pain.9,10

Alphagreen has enjoyed phenomenal growth since its UK launch and has grown from listing just four brands with 50 products to 160 brands with more than 2,800 products for customers to choose from. It is expected to grow by another 300% in 2021. Nowhere else has a wider choice of quality CBD products. Revenue from the site has surged more than 450% in under a year.

Co-founder and CEO of Alphagreen, Alexej Pikovsky said, "The CBD market is here to stay and we anticipate huge growth. Many believe that CBD will be the single biggest driver of the wellness market over the next few years. Alphagreen is perfectly positioned to support and supply the increased demand for CBD."

He added: "We are proud to be working with some of the best brands globally and the public have unrivalled choice of cannabis products on our online marketplace. In fact, our market place allows top brands from the UK, US and Canada to extend into the EU, utilising the Alphagreen network and fulfilment capabilities, all of which drive further growth across the CBD industry sector."

Alphagreen Data Facts:

The first recorded mention of CBD to treat pain goes back to 2900BC*.

Typical uses of CBD

35% - pain relief



28% - anxiety



24% - sleep problems



12% - general wellness

* https://www.healtheuropa.eu/past-and-future-the-growth-of-cbd-medicine/97993/

About Alphagreen Group:

Alphagreen was born from a passion for health and wellbeing, combined with technology and innovation. The brainchild of entrepreneurs Alexej Pikovsky and Viktor Khliupko, Alphagreen was created to simplify shoppers' entire experience with CBD and alternative healthcare products.

Alphagreen Group is an ecommerce platform and technology provider focused on CBD and other alternative healthcare products. It operates Europe's leading platform for CBD and provides a comprehensive marketplace for consumers and brands within the wellness and beauty space. Shoppers know they will find trustworthy and effective CBD products to alleviate psychological and physical ailments. Alphagreen is also expanding into other niche industries, including medical cannabis and nootropics.

