INVISIO Interim Report January - March 2021: Increased activity in the market

CEO comment

"In the first quarter of the year we noted a slow but sure increase of the activity level in the market, particularly in the USA. The positive picture is confirmed by the order intake, especially later in the quarter. Integration with Racal Acoustics is proceeding according to plan and in line with the concept: One company with two strong brands," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

January-March 2021

Revenue: SEK 143.7 m (116.8)

(116.8) Gross profit: SEK 82.7 m (67.2)

(67.2) Gross margin: 57.5 % (57.5)

EBITDA: SEK 23.5 m (16.8)

(16.8) EBITDA margin: 16.3 % (14.4)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 12.8 m (14.4)

(14.4) Operating margin: 8.9 % (12.3)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 6.7 m (9.4)

(9.4) Earnings per share: SEK 0.15 (0.21)

(0.21) Order intake: SEK 137.3 m (90.3)

(90.3) Order book: SEK 191.5 m (124.9)

Important events in the quarter

The acquisition of Racal Acoustics was completed.

One more American elite force chose INVISIO and submitted a first order. The order value was less than SEK 20 million but is of strategic significance.

but is of strategic significance. INVISIO's management team was expanded to include James Ewing , Managing Director of Racal Acoustics.

, Managing Director of Racal Acoustics. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.70 per share (0.85).

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com



Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Thursday, April 29, at 10:00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's Interim Report.

The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Telephone number for the conference call

To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.

Standard international: +44 (0) 207 192 83 38

Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 856618467, (Free of charge): +46 (0) 200125160

Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Free of charge): +45 80711246

UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Free of charge): +44 (0) 8002796619

Germany (local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Free of charge): +49 (0) 8007234756

France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Free of charge): +33 (0) 805101465

Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Free of charge): +41(0) 800000367

Conference-ID: 749 3158



Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3tt8k4dp

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on April 28, 2021 11:00 (CEST).



About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

