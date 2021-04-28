Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
München
28.04.21
08:05 Uhr
7,890 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
28.04.2021
Annual Report English 2020 Zinzino AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2020 is now published in Swedish at the company's website, zinzino.com. An English version will be published within 45 days.

Zinzino will hold the Annual General Meeting on Thursday May 20th, 2021. Taking into account the health of both the shareholders and the company representatives as well as ongoing efforts to limit the spread of infection, the Annual General Meeting will be held without the possibility of physical participation.

Shareholders exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting only by prior postal voting in accordance with section 22 of the Temporary Exemptions Act to facilitate the conduct of company and association meetings. For voting, a digital form is used which is available on the company's website:

https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/page/About/Corporate-Info/General-Meeting.

For more information:
Fredrik Nielsen, CFO Zinzino + 46 (0) 707 900 174, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollblom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/annual-report-english-2020-zinzino-ab--publ-,c3335460

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3335460/1408928.pdf

Zinzino Pressrelease Annual Report English 2020

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2906392

CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

