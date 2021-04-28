Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-31 March 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Record-weak tanker market

Total income Q1: SEK 179.6 (348.6) million

(348.6) million EBITDA Q1: SEK -45.7 (123.2) million

(123.2) million Result before tax Q1: SEK -120.2 (29.0) million

(29.0) million Result per share after tax Q1: SEK -2.54 (0.61)

Events in the first quarter

Negotiations with lending banks and Stena concerning a solution to strengthen the Company's financial position and liquidity

Temporary covenant waiver granted by lending banks

Three scheduled drydockings completed

Stena Polaris CVC contract extended to June 2021

CVC contract extended to Stena Paris chartered out on TC contract until August 2021

Key figures

Total income, SEK million: 179.6 (348.6)

EBITDA, SEK million: -45.7 (123.2)

EBITDA, USD million: -5.4 (12.7)

Operating result, SEK million: -101.9 (58.0)

Result before tax, SEK million: -120.2 (29.0)

Result after tax, SEK million: -121.4 (29.0)

Equity ratio, %: 25 (29)

Return on equity, %: neg (neg)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 232.7 (398.8)

Result per share after tax, SEK: -2.54 (0.61)

Equity per share, SEK: 15.90 (22.99)

Lost-time injuries: 0 (1)

