DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7534 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1394858 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 101806 EQS News ID: 1189949 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189949&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)