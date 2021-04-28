

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $335 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $297 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $297 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

