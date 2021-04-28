NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 27 April 2021 were: 863.65p Capital only 867.26p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 118,634 ordinary shares on 26th April 2021, the Company has 92,752,889 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.