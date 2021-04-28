Yuka Group, Inc. Engages PCAOB Independent Accountant and Law Firm to Proceed with Form 10 Filing

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / YUKA GROUP INC.'s (OTC PINK:YUKA) ("the Company") ("YUKA") announced today that, it has engaged a PCAOB independent accountant and a law firm to proceed with a two-year audit and the subsequent filing of a Form 10 to be filed with the United States Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

"We are excited to be working with two professional firms to proceed with the filing of the Form 10 which will provide our shareholders and investors a higher platform for our common stock," stated Meir Avitan, Yuka Group's CEO and Board Member. "This filing is an important milestone for our Company. It brings full transparency to the shareholders and much greater value to the shares." "We remain on track to complete both the 2-year audit and file for our Form 10 Statement, over the next 4 months. In addition, the company will be updating our shareholders on upcoming acquisitions and news" he added.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions - activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

CONTACT:

Yuka Group, Inc.

1815 NE 144th St.

North Miami, FL 33181

Office: 786-657-2446 | Contact@yukaecom.com

