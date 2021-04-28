

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales grew in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 3.2 percent year-over-year in March, after a 8.4 percent fall in February.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products accelerated 3.6 percent yearly in March and those of food products rose 2.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 6.9 percent in March, following a 4.6 percent growth in the previous month. Sales rose for the second straight month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de