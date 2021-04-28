Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces PurTec Delivery Systems New R1 Technology Pass Emissions Testing With Flying Colors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the "Company" or "Orchid") (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRD) announces that the Company has completed emissions testing with Enthalpy Analytical for their PurCore R1 510-thread cartridges and disposables. As seen in the reports (provided below), the products came back with flawless results containing no trace elements in the vapor tested against AFNOR standards, the strictest emissions standards set by the European Union. Tested compounds include Arsenic, Cadmium, Chromium, Lead, and Nickel. All PurTec products undergo the most stringent testing including emissions testing, leach testing, and dozens of manufacturing testing protocols to ensure the highest level of consumer safety.

PurTec products are one of the only products on the market made entirely with FDA approved materials, ROHS and REACH standard compliant materials, and most importantly 316L medical-grade stainless steel in all heating elements. PurTec products are also free from glues and adhesives, and contain the highest quality ceramic available in vaporizers.

"These emissions reports once again prove that PurTec Delivery Systems upholds the highest consumer safety standards in cannabis vaporizers. We have worked diligently over the last two years developing products, raw materials, and manufacturing standards to ensure that our products are the cleanest available on the market. There are a lot of companies that talk about cleanliness and consumer safety, but we have decided to prove it to the world and let independent, analytical laboratory results do the talking. Our two newest technologies are not only disruptive from a user-experience standpoint, but also deliver flawless emissions and leaching results which provide PurTec customers with the cleanest hardware available. We openly challenge all manufacturers to emission test at AFNOR standards to hopefully make these products safer for people to consume." said Corey Mangold, CEO & Chairman of Orchid Ventures. "Safety in our products is the foundation of what we stand for as a company. We are also developing other technology platforms to further improve upon our mission to create the safest products available in the cannabis industry and remain steadfast in our vision. Over the coming months we intend to launch a series of new advancements in technology that we feel will get us closer to our goals. I am confident that our products are not only clean, but consistently clean from batch to batch. We also have the strictest ISO and cGMP standards in place to ensure quality, safety, and a superior user experience."

The Company has also engaged Stockhouse Media for a six month contract for IR services equalling a total contract value of $50,000 CAD.

