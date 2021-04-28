Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Announces Streaming Milestone and Corporate Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc. ("Intercept"), are pleased to announce that they have distributed more than 35,000,000 streams for its artists and have hired four additional customer support staff.

Streaming currently accounts for over 83% of music consumption and has become the most popular way for artists to distribute their music through global services such as Apple Music, Google Play, and Pandora. Intercept Music distributes artists music and collects royalties in 230 countries around the world.

While the music streaming growth rose a healthy 9.2% in 2020, Intercept streaming grew by a whopping 400% year over year" said Tod Turner, President. "Our success is due to a combination of more talent and a focus on helping artists improve their marketing".

Intercept has also recently hired four additional customer support staff to service its growing customer base. The staff were hired to handle all aspects of customer support including content collection, merchandising, social promotion and advertising of both music and merch. They will also be working with labels and the artists that have been referred by the labels through Intercept's Artist Incubation Program. Intercept announced in a previous press release on April 20, 2021 that it had already signed five labels to its Incubator program.

"We are proud of this streaming milestone and exceptionally happy with the rate that the streams have been increasing, showing us that our marketing software is working very well." said Tod Turner, President of Intercept, "Our customer service staff is growing very quickly as we continue to add marketing services to help artists."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

