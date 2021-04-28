

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $708 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $706 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $9.39 billion from $8.75 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $708 Mln. vs. $706 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.48 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q1): $9.39 Bln vs. $8.75 Bln last year.



