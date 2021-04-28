

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 to a range of $12.00 to $12.20 per share from the prior forecast range of $11.25 to $11.45 per share.



Based on its current outlook, the company also projected earnings for the second quarter to be in the range of $2.85 to $2.95 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.79 per share for the second quarter and $11.55 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de