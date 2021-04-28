Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt wird es ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2RUS7 ISIN: AT0000A24UY3 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
28.04.21
14:59 Uhr
107,61 Euro
-0,06
-0,06 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BOREALIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOREALIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,45107,7714:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERRY GLOBAL
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC51,00+0,99 %
BOREALIS AG107,61-0,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.