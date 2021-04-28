Decisions at Annual General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ) on 28 April 2021 the following decisions were made, among others.

Dividend

A dividend of SEK 0.26 per ordinary share of Class A and Class B and SEK 20.00 per preference share for the 2020 financial year was decided. The dividend amount per ordinary share of Class A and Class B shall be paid in two instalments of SEK 0.13. The dividend amount per preference share shall be paid in four instalments of SEK 5.00.

The record dates for dividend for ordinary shares shall be 30 September 2021 with expected payment date being 5 October 2021, and 31 March 2022 with expected payment date being 5 April 2022.

The record dates for dividend for preference shares shall be 30 June 2021 with expected payment date being 5 July 2021, 30 September 2021 with expected payment date being 5 October 2021, 30 December 2021 with expected payment date being 5 January 2022, and 31 March 2022 with expected payment date being 5 April 2022.

Board of Directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting decided on re-election of the board members Eva Landén, Pia Gideon, Johanna Fagrell Köhler and Ulf Ivarsson. Lars Höckenström was elected as new board member. Pia Gideon was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting decided a total remuneration of SEK 1,270,000 to be paid to the Board. The fee is to be distributed in accordance with the following, where the decided remuneration for 2020 is shown in parentheses - Chairman of the Board SEK 430,000 (SEK 430,000) and Member of the Board SEK 210,000 (SEK 210,000) respectively.

The Annual General Meeting decided, in addition to the Board remuneration, an additional SEK 50,000 to the Chairman and an additional SEK 30,000 to the other members of a possible audit committee. The Annual General Meeting also decided that a special remuneration of SEK 20,000 is to be paid to each member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Annual General Meeting decided, for the period until the end of next Annual General Meeting, re-appointment of the registered public accounting firm Ernst & Young AB as the Company's auditor. Mikael Ikonen will be new auditor-in-charge. The auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration of senior executives

The Annual General Meeting decided in line with the board's proposed guidelines for determining salary and other remuneration for senior executives. The guidelines do not entail, in addition to the fact that the CEO can also receive variable remuneration, any significant changes in relation to the Company's previous remuneration guidelines.

The Nominations Committee

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Nominations Committee shall consist of five (5) members, of which one (1) member shall be the Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the Board shall contact the four (4) largest shareholders by voting power of the Company as of the last day of share trading in September each year. In the event of a requested shareholder not wishing to appoint a member of the Nominations Committee, the next largest shareholder, who has not previously been asked to appoint a representative to the Nominations Committee, shall be asked. The Nominations Committee shall appoint a Chairman from among its members, who may not be a member of the Board of the Company.

Remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting decided to approve the Board's remuneration report in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Authorisation for the Board to acquire and transfer the Company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorise the Board, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to decide to acquire and transfer Klövern's own shares.

Acquisitions may take place of at most the number of ordinary shares of Class A and Class B and preference shares so that the Group's total shareholding of its own ordinary shares of Class A and Class B and preference shares corresponds to a maximum of ten (10) per cent of all registered shares issued by the Company.

The Company's holding of its own shares amounts to 90,956,740 ordinary shares of Class B.

Authorisation for the Board to resolve on new issues of shares

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorise the Board, on one or more occasions, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to decide on new issues of ordinary shares of Class A and/or Class B and/or preference shares, with or without derogation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights.

The number of shares issued pursuant to this authorisation shall correspond to an increase in the share capital of at most ten (10) per cent based on the total share capital of the Company at the time of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The number of ordinary shares of Class A that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation may, however, amount to at most ten (10) per cent of the share capital consisting of ordinary shares of Class A issued on the date of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the number ordinary shares of Class B that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation may, however, amount to at most ten (10) per cent of the share capital consisting of ordinary shares of Class B issued on the date of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, and the number of preference shares which may be issued pursuant to the authorisation may amount to at most ten (10) per cent of the share capital consisting of preference shares issued at the time of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

