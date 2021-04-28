

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $92.64 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $43.27 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.75 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $535.55 million from $487.90 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $69.75 Mln. vs. $43.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $535.55 Mln vs. $487.90 Mln last year.



