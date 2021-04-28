Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
28.04.2021
Invitation to Cosmo's GI Genius Q&A session for investors, analysts and journalist

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) ( XETRA: C43) invites investors, financial analysts as well as business and trade media to a conference call Q&A session on the 4th of May 2021 to discuss GI Genius, the first device approved by the US Food and Drug Administration[1] (FDA) that uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. GI Genius is also approved in Europe, Australia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates and is available under an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with Medtronic.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Logo

The following representatives from Cosmo will be available to explain how GI Genius helps to address the challenges of preventing colorectal cancer and empowers physicians to detect colorectal polyps (please note that financial details will be discussed at a later date):

Mauro Ajani, Chairman

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO

Andrea Cherubini, Head of Artificial Intelligence

Nhan Ngo Dinh, Head of Research and Development, AI and Biomedical IT

Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations

Date:Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Time: 04:00 pm CET
Dial-in numbers:
Switzerland / Europe, +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom, +44 (0) 207 107 0613
United States, +1 (1) 631 570 5613

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius its artificial intelligence device that uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Calendar

Annual General Meeting, Amsterdam, May 28, 2021

Half-Year 2021 Report, July 30, 2021

Contact

Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70
ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459450/Cosmo_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg


[1] GI GeniusTM was approved by the FDA on the 9th of April 2021: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-authorizes-marketing-first-device-uses-artificial-intelligence-help-detect-potential-signs-colon

© 2021 PR Newswire
