The procurement exercise is expected to be finalized by the end of the week. The record low bid, for Turkey, was submitted for a 10 MW project in the Antalya region, in the sunny southern part of the country.The lowest bid in Turkey's 1 GW PV tender, which the Minister of Energy will finalize by the end of this week, is currently TRY0.185/kWh ($0.022). It was offered for a 10 MW solar power plant to be located in the Antalya region, in southern Turkey. The previous lowest bid of the procurement exercise - TRY0.209/kWh ($0.0254) - had been submitted on Monday, for a 15 MW project in the Adiyaman ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...