Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt wird es ernst!
Dow Jones News
28.04.2021 | 14:31
SCBC: Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) AGM 2021

Press release, April 28th 2021 
 
 
 
Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) AGM 2021 
At the annual general meeting for the Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) on April 28th, 2021 Jan Sinclair, Jane 
Lundgren Ericsson and Klas Danielsson were reelected as members of the board. Synnöve Trygg was elected as a new member 
of the board. Jan Sinclair was reelected as chairman of the board. 
 
The annual general meeting confirmed the boards' proposal of a result disposition implying that SEK 19 192 849 337 will 
be transferred to this year's account. 
 
Remuneration 
The annual general meeting decided on the following remunerations: 
 - The chairman of the board: SEK 180 000 
 - Other members of the board elected by the annual general meeting: SEK 130 000 
 
Remuneration is not paid to members of the board who are employed by SBAB Bank AB (publ). 
 
Other decisions 
The annual general meeting voted to confirm the board's proposal on changed guidelines concerning remunerations for 
executives. The board's proposal on guidelines concerning remunerations for executives follows the Government's 
principles on remuneration and other terms of employment for executives in state-owned companies, which were decided by 
the Government on February 27th, 2020. 
 
The minutes from the annual general meeting, which contains all the resolutions by the annual general meeting, can be 
found here (in Swedish) 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Erik Bukowski, Head of Press, SBAB 
Phone: +46724 51 79 37 
E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
File: Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) AGM 2021 
Language:   English 
Company:    SCBC 
        Sweden 
EQS News ID:  1189989

SCBC / Decisions of annual general meeting Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1189989 2021-04-28 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
