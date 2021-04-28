Tego Cyber Inc. Receives DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of the Year Award

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging cybersecurity threat intelligence company, today announced that it has received the DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of the Year award.

"DotCom Magazine would like to honor Tego Cyber Inc. as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year;" stated Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine. "We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of the Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. We believe it is a world where risktakers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. 2021 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that's why each company's unique impact is so important than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in very unique ways."

Jacob continues, "In 2021, everyone talks about uncertain times. In 2021, we believe it is the leaders of impactful companies that stick their head up above the crowd, and say 'we can do this', 'we will get it done', 'we will make this happen', 'we are willing to pay the price', and 'we will turn uncertainty into opportunity'. Our award winners are selected for leadership. Their company leads and their business system leads, we consider our award winners lamplighters. We believe we need more courageous entrepreneurs bringing light into the world by building compelling companies that make a difference."

About DotCom Magazine

DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, we put people with entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story. We take an "entrepreneur's first" approach in everything we report and every interview we conduct. We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it's interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it's important to us. We report in a reliable and easy to understand voice. DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world. We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible.

About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of the Year Awards

At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars. We celebrate the risk takers that are committed to building a great company. From startups to more mature companies, from companies' juts putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions, if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it. The 2021 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration. For more information, visit www.DotComMagazine.com.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) ("the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T AlienVault, Exabeam and LogRhythm.

