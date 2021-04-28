Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.04.2021
Northstar Bev launches Maple Sports Ale Craft Beer in the UK

COVENTRY, England, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following success in its home country of Canada and a medal in the 2019 World Beer Cup, tasty but easy-drinking craft beer Maple Sports Ale is now available in the UK, brewed to the original recipe in Yorkshire.

Ontario beer and sports lover Rakka Rakkappan created the beer in 2017 out of frustration with the commercial lagers served at his favourite ice hockey games. He wanted something with flavour and character but still refreshing and easy to drink, ideal for discerning sports spectators and a great gateway beer for drinkers starting to explore craft.

Maple Sports Ale is a premium golden ale with a clean sparkle and a crisp, balanced, lightly fruity palate. It has notes of grain, lemon citrus and ripe apple on the aroma and a dry, moreish but not too bitter finish with lingering peppery hops.

The name refers to the Canadian national emblem: there's no maple syrup in the beer, just classic malt, hops and water fermented with a blend of North American and English ale yeasts, unpasteurised for maximum flavour.

Rakka toured the UK in 2018, enjoying the excitement of the growing craft beer scene. He's since teamed up with Hambleton Brewery in Ripon to share Maple Sports Ale with British drinkers and sports fans.

Maple Sports Ale is available to buy now with a special introductory offer of £10 for 12 X 330 ml bottles or £18.99 for 24, with free shipping to any UK address. Northstar Bev UK is currently seeking additional UK distribution partners.

Specifications

ABV: 4.9%

Packaging: 330 ml bottles

Malt: Four barley malts including Maris Otter pale and Carafoam

Hops: Citra, Chinook and other selected varieties

Yeast: English and North American ale yeasts

Buy from: www.northstarbev.co.uk or www.eebriatrade.com

For more information contact Northstar Bev UK on +44(0) 7596 366100 sales@northstarbev.co.uk, www.northstarbev.co.uk.

© 2021 PR Newswire
