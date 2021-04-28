Constant Innovation Name of the Game in Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market, as per Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent report, Fairfield Market Research predicts that the global preeclampsia laboratory testing market was worth just under US$1.25 Bn in 2020 and should witness robust growth for the forecast period until 2025. In terms of statistics, preeclampsia is the third most common cause of maternal mortality in the U.S. In Africa and Asia, approximately 10% of deaths are attributed to hypertension during pregnancy. As these deaths are largely preventable with early and effective diagnosis, there is an imperative to educate the general public about both eclampsia and preeclampsia, directly benefiting the global preeclampsia laboratory testing market.

Accuracy Helps Blood Tests Secure Pole Position in Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Blood tests hold a commanding position in the test type category of the preeclampsia laboratory testing market and are on track to remain number one during the assessment period. Blood tests are far more accurate than urine tests, explaining their preference amongst patients. Furthermore, there have been several novel biomarkers that have been unveiled in the preeclampsia laboratory testing market recently.

Rapid Launches and Market Flux Characterise Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Research and development collaborations coupled with relentless product launches are commonplace in the preeclampsia laboratory testing market. In 2019, DiabetOmics, an American diagnostics company launched Lumella-a rapid point-of-care test that estimates Glycosylated Fibronectin (GlyFN)-a protein biomarker found in pregnant women prone to developing bioeclampsia. In mid-2020, Igenomix and Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced their partnership to develop therapeutic strategies and improve diagnostic techniques for treating preeclampsia.

High Preeclampsia Costs a Massive Burden in Both Emerging and Developed Economies

There has been a noticeable boom in preeclampsia laboratory tests, especially in emerging economies. As per data from the Ethiopian National Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care, nearly 10% of both direct and indirect maternal mortality can be attributed to preeclampsia. Similar figures are reported in the world's second most populous country-India. The developed world is not spared from the burden of preeclampsia either. According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, preeclampsia short term medical costs in the U.S. alone are over US$2 Bn. While the average cost a year after delivery is typically around US$1 Bn, this rises to US$1.15 Bn for infants born to mothers afflicted with preeclampsia.

Federal Support and Advocacy Groups Makes U.S. Critical from Bottom Line Perspective

The densely populated Asia Pacific region has immense potential and should not be ignored by companies actively involved in the preeclampsia laboratory testing market, reports Fairfield Market Research. China and India have the unfortunate distinction of having particularly high rates of preeclampsia. A study conducted by the Pregnancy Hypertension journal in Oct 2019 demonstrated that the prevalence of preeclampsia in China almost doubled from 5.79% in 2005 to 9.5% in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, North America dominates the global preeclampsia laboratory testing market in revenue terms, largely due to numerous government initiatives along with patient advocacy groups meant to offer a better diagnostics regimen. The North America preeclampsia laboratory testing market was worth US$465 Mn in 2020 and should witness double-digit growth until 2025. In 2019, the Food and Drug Association (FDA) authorized an advanced prenatal therapeutics (APT) breakthrough device designation for Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE). APT's device specifically removes disease-causing factors from the mother's blood.

Key Players in the Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Companies profiled in the preeclampsia laboratory testing market are SERA Prognostics, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., DiabetOmics Inc., DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, Progenity Inc. SERA Prognostics, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., DiabetOmics Inc., DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, and Progenity, Inc.

