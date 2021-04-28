Noble Panacea expands access to STEM education for young women through The Girl Up Scholarship Fund

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Panacea & Girl Up today announced the first-ever STEM Scholarship, offered as part of The Girl Up Scholarship Fund to mitigate financial burdens of post-secondary education. From today, members of the Girl Up community globally are invited to apply for scholarships to facilitate their pursuit of education in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math.

Noble Panacea, a luxury skincare brand founded on the ambitious research of Sir Fraser Stoddart, the 2016 Nobel Prize Winner for Chemistry, is committed to the global empowerment of girls' development through education.

Since 2019, Noble Panacea has partnered with Girl Up, an initiative of the United Nations Foundation that works to advance girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders. Together, Noble Panacea and Girl Up have been working at a grassroots level to globally inspire girls' development through educational programming.

"Noble Panacea believes that innovation is accelerated by diversity. Scientific collaboration across culture, gender, and different ways of thinking, pave the way to inventions and innovations that otherwise would not have happened," explains Céline Talabaza, CEO of Noble Panacea. "In partnership with Girl Up, we are proud to directly empower and support the advancement of women in the fields of STEM by facilitating girls' access to education and resources, supporting their paths to becoming future leaders and innovators. Noble Panacea is creating a platform for Women to empower other Women."

The Girl Up Scholarship Fund annually honors young female leaders' unwavering commitment to making the world a better place for every girl, everywhere. Through a straight-forward, objective, fair and inclusive selection process, recipients will be selected based on a predetermined rubric; including, academic performance, community involvement, school activities, educational and career goals, and demonstrated commitment to gender equality. Entries close on May 17, 2021 and scholarship winners will be announced at the Annual Girl Up Leadership Summit in July 2021.

Further information on STEM Scholarships made possible by Noble Panacea, can be found at www. GirlUp.org/Scholarship .

ABOUT NOBLE PANACEA

Founded in 2019 by Nobel Laureate chemist, Sir Fraser Stoddart, whose lifework research in molecular motion led to the development of Noble Panacea's unparalleled efficacy through Organic Molecular Vessel Technology.

Sir Fraser realized early in his 50 year career that scientific collaboration facilitated by diversity across culture, gender, and different ways of thinking paves the way to invention and innovation, and is proud to have mentored over 500 students from 50 countries in the field of science. Noble Panacea continues Sir Fraser's legacy of mentorship by partnering with Girl Up to promote and support science in underserved communities by empowering girls' development through education, for a global impact. Please visit www.noblepanacea.com for more information.

ABOUT GIRL UP

Founded by the United Nations in 2010, Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, apply STEM for social good, create real policy change at local and national levels, and help raise millions of dollars to support UN programs that reach tens of thousands of girls worldwide. Please visit www.girlup.org for more information.

