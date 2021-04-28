Fully Integrated and Optimized Strategies for Growth Propel JCET to Quarterly Highs for Revenue and Profit in Q1 2021

Q1 2021 financial highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 6.71 billion. It was an increase of 17.6% year on year and a record high first quarter in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 1.20 billion cash from operations, up 4.9% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.56 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.39 billion. A record high first quarter in the company's history with 188.7% year on year growth.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.24, as compared to RMB 0.08 in Q1 2020.
SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in Q1 2021, JCET maintained its momentum of growth and strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 6.71 billion and net profit of RMB 0.39 billion, which achieved 17.6% and 188.7% year on year growth respectively
In 2020, JCET played on its strengths of unparalleled industry insights and strategies, promoted development with innovation, and improved efficiency led by a world class management team. After nearly two years of resource optimization and integration, JCET's operations are now running in their optimum mode. With a concise development strategy and roadmap in place, as well as a team driven by passion to win, JCET has constructed a solid foundation for growth in 2021.
Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "After reaching new highs in financial performance for 2020, including a net profit more than doubled of the previous 17 years' combined, JCET's earnings and revenue for the first quarter of 2021 again set new records year-over-year. Our continued excellence in R&D, manufacturing and strategic management is the key to our success and positions us well for even better results in 2021."
Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said: "We achieved record quarterly revenue and profitability. Our gross margin expanded 2.9 percentage points year over year. Our debt leverage ratio decreased to below 2.0. We delivered RMB 0.64 billion free cash flow which demonstrated the strength of our business model. Our outstanding performance reflects solid execution of our growth strategy."
Recently, with a strong recovery underway in the automotive market and an increased demand for deeper collaborative design within the industry supply chain, JCET announced the official opening of its Automotive Electronics Business Center and Design Services Business Center to further enhance the technology innovation advantage. The investment of resources into these two new business units demonstrates JCET's commitment to promoting collaborative and synergistic development across the IC industry and further strengthens its position for continued growth.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
As of
ASSETS
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Current assets
Currency funds
1,913
2,235
Trading financial assets
5
5
Derivative financial assets
0
8
Accounts receivable
3,458
3,846
Receivables financing
58
41
Prepayments
190
158
Other receivables
26
41
Inventories
2,650
2,946
Other current assets
83
149
Total current assets
8,383
9,429
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
40
42
Long-term equity investments
948
949
Other equity investments
432
430
Investment properties
95
96
Fixed assets
18,065
17,790
Construction in progress
689
866
Right-of-use assets
709
0
Intangible assets
477
526
Goodwill
2,086
2,071
Deferred tax assets
106
128
Other non-current assets
1
1
Total non-current assets
23,648
22,899
Total assets
32,031
32,328
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
As of
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
4,477
5,288
Derivative financial liabilities
7
0
Notes payable
449
513
Accounts payable
4,155
4,499
Contract liabilities
271
173
Employee benefits payable
664
858
Taxes and surcharges payable
135
109
Other payables
232
254
Current portion of long-term liabilities
2,474
2,131
Other current liabilities
315
21
Total current liabilities
13,179
13,846
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,446
2,978
Bonds payable
999
999
Lease liabilities
597
0
Long-term payables
487
592
Long-term employee benefits payable
7
4
Deferred income
344
375
Deferred tax liabilities
129
124
Total non-current liabilities
5,009
5,072
Total liabilities
18,188
18,918
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,603
1,603
Surplus reserves
10,242
10,242
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(36)
(83)
Specialized reserves
120
120
Unappropriated profit
1,904
1,518
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
13,833
13,400
Minority shareholders
10
10
Total equity
13,843
13,410
Total liabilities and equity
32,031
32,328
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
Revenue
6,712
5,708
Less: Cost of sales
5,636
4,961
Taxes and surcharges
20
8
Selling expenses
49
57
Administrative expenses
230
209
Research and development expenses
258
215
Finance expenses
96
147
Including: Interest expenses
110
154
Interest income
5
9
Add: Other income
41
34
Investment income / (loss)
(2)
(1)
Including: Income / (loss) from investments
(2)
(1)
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
(2)
(1)
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
4
5
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
(28)
3
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
6
4
Operating profit / (loss)
442
155
Less: Non-operating expenses
2
6
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
440
149
Less: Income tax expenses
53
15
Net profit / (loss)
387
134
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
387
134
Classified by ownership
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the
386
134
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
1
0
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
1,518
231
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to
1,904
365
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
47
131
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
47
131
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
1
0
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit
1
0
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
46
131
Cash flow hedge reserve
(10)
(2)
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial
56
133
Total comprehensive income
434
265
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners
433
265
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority
1
0
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.24
0.08
Diluted earnings per share
0.24
0.08
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of
7,439
6,035
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
157
223
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
51
293
Total cash inflows from operating activities
7,647
6,551
Cash payments for goods and services
5,073
4,225
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
1,128
959
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
130
90
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
112
128
Total cash outflows from operating activities
6,443
5,402
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,204
1,149
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible
36
7
Total cash inflows from investing activities
36
7
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets
597
678
Total cash outflows from investing activities
597
678
Net cash flows from investing activities
(561)
(671)
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from borrowings
1,623
5,931
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
347
0
Total cash inflows from financing activities
1,970
5,931
Cash repayments for debts
2,662
5,748
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and
134
164
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
107
174
Total cash outflows from financing activities
2,903
6,086
Net cash flows from financing activities
(933)
(155)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
7
22
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(283)
345
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,167
1,866
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
1,884
2,211
