Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 
28.04.21
28.04.21
11:26 Uhr
22,140 Euro
-0,120
-0,54 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
28.04.2021 | 15:34
Rickard Gustafson to join SKF on 1 June 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of AB SKF announces that Rickard Gustafson will join SKF as President and CEO on 1 June 2021, an appointment first announced on 11 January.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Previous press releases:

11 Jan 2021: "Rickard Gustafson appointed President and CEO" https://investors.skf.com/en/press/rickard-gustafson-appointed-president-and-ceo-1876338

16 Nov 2020: "Alrik Danielson to step down as President and CEO during 2021"

https://investors.skf.com/en/press/alrik-danielson-step-down-president-and-ceo-during-2021-1865126

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/rickard-gustafson-to-join-skf-on-1-june-2021,c3335792

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rickard-gustafson,c2906508

Rickard Gustafson

