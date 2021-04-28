ResellerClub Completes 15 years, Announces Special Online Event

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products completes its 15th year in the industry. ResellerClub will host a special virtual event to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the brand in 2021 under its 'Ctrl+F5' event brand. Ctrl+F5 is a multi-city tech and business summit by ResellerClub for the web pro community that is currently being served virtually. The event will be held on the 29th of April at 7:00 p.m IST for its web professional customers around the world to attend.

"Nurturing customer relationships has been, undoubtedly, a key part of our (ResellerClub's) success. We share a friendly bond with our key clients around the world and many have been with the brand right from its birth in 2006. Their web businesses have grown with ResellerClub and this commemoration marks a shared milestone in our journeys ," says Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President, Marketing at ResellerClub.

The event will kick off with a reflection on the last 15 years and the community of web professionals that the brand has built and nurtured. That will be followed by short messages by Business Leaders including Manish Dalal, SVP & GM, Sruthi Yalaka, AVP- Product, Mukhtadir Syed, AVP- Sales & Customer Success and Mitika Kulshreshtha, VP- Marketing. They will share their perspectives on the legacy of the brand and talk about future initiatives planned for customers. The event will also include some special messages from ResellerClub's customers.

Post a short round of questions from the audience, the event will wind down with a fun workshop on the delights and brewing methods of coffee!

Register for the event here .

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

