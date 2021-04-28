Scala Announces the Launch of Latest Release of Flagship Digital Signage Platform Scala Enterprise 12.50

The Release Features Significant Enhancements Including Workgroup Management and Player Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala today announced the latest release of its flagship digital signage platform, Scala Enterprise version 12.50. The release features enhanced workgroup management, additions to the Linux player engine, including player snapshot capabilities and support for Scala Media Player DX and Q players, as well as a more intuitive menu panel with easily identifiable icons, and some significant performance improvements. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, provides the tools to create, manage and deploy powerful digital experiences in any environment including retail, quick service restaurants, banking, transportation, gaming, out-of-home media and additional key digital signage markets.

Highlights of Scala Enterprise 12.50 include:

Player snapshot capability support in the Linux player engine - allowing for both on-demand and scheduled interval validation of the content being displayed

Enhanced workgroup management that allows users to be assigned to multiple workgroups, along with access control to players and channels

Linux operating system support for Scala Media Player-DX, a dual 4K output player and for Scala Media Player-Q, a quad HD media player

output player and for Scala Media Player-Q, a quad HD media player A more intuitive, collapsible menu panel in Content Manager for personal, management and administrative settings with easily recognizable icons

New modernized documentation knowledge center and search functionality

Several key operational improvements for batch changes to multiple players in large deployments

Synch and advanced control support for Scala shelf edge retail displays

Support for LINQ interactive tablet devices from 11.6" to 55"

"Building on the release of Scala Enterprise 12.00 last fall, we have added major capabilities that enhance the overall digital experiences to embedded ARM devices - from entry level player-R to quad output player-Q, as well as kiosks, tablets and shelf edge displays. Our goal is to continuously enhance our Linux platform, listening to the voice of the customer with a focus on making it easier to deliver more customized content for consumer engagement on their preferred operating system," said Joe Sullivan, COO of Scala.

Enterprise 12.50 is available at www.Scala.com/updates for customers under current Scala Maintenance.

ABOUT SCALA

Scala, a STRATACACHE company, partners with brands across many industries to help transform their customer experience with smart marketing technology and digital signage. Scala provides the platform to easily create and centrally manage deployment of digital experiences, while retaining the flexibility to adapt to local business conditions and audience preferences in real time. With 30 years' experience, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies to create solutions that are easy-to-use, flexible and infinitely customizable. With its global headquarters in Malvern, Philadelphia, Scala has 28 offices across the globe. Its worldwide network of partners and developers spanning more than 100 countries drive over 3.1 million digital screens globally. Learn more about Scala at https://www.scala.com/en and follow Scala on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498286/Scala_Enterprise___Player_software_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457388/Scala_Logo.jpg