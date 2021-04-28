Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the first interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 of 1.75 pence per Ordinary Share. This first interim dividend will be paid on 30 June 2021 to members on the register at the close of business on 4 June 2021. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 3 June 2021.

28 April 2021

