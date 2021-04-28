Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, April 28
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
AGAINST
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|TOTAL INSTRUCTED
|Resolution 1
To receive the Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020
|1,643,002
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|11,696
|1,643,002
|Resolution 2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2020
|1,594,591
|97.63%
|38,733
|2.37%
|21,374
|1,633,324
|Resolution 3
To re-elect Mrs Gillian Nott as a Director of the Company
|1,640,282
|99.96%
|672
|0.04%
|13,744
|1,640,954
|Resolution 4
To re-elect Ms Victoria Muir as a Director of the Company
|1,640,282
|99.96%
|672
|0.04%
|13,744
|1,640,954
|Resolution 5
To re-elect Mr Melville Trimble as a Director of the Company
|1,637,629
|99.96%
|672
|0.04%
|16,397
|1,638,301
|Resolution 6
To reappoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company
|1,599,911
|97.72%
|37,313
|2.28%
|17,474
|1,637,224
|Resolution 7
To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration
|1,637,330
|99.96%
|672
|0.04%
|16,696
|1,638,002
|Resolution 8
Authority to allot up to 1,808,800 Ordinary Shares
|1,637,513
|99.93%
|1,172
|0.07%
|16,013
|1,638,685
|Resolution 9
Authority to allot up to a further 1,808,800 Ordinary Shares
|1,636,596
|99.87%
|2,172
|0.13%
|15,930
|1,638,768
|Resolution 10
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of up to 1,808,800 Ordinary Shares
|1,587,348
|97.28%
|44,456
|2.72%
|22,894
|1,631,804
|Resolution 11
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of up to a further 1,808,800 Ordinary Shares
|1,587,631
|97.29%
|44,256
|2.71%
|22,811
|1,631,887
|Resolution 12
Authority to repurchase the Company's shares
|1,637,479
|99.87%
|2,206
|0.13%
|15,013
|1,639,685
|Resolution 13
Adoption of Articles of Association
|1,638,435
|100%
|0
|0.00%
|16,263
|1,638,435
|Resolution 14
Adoption of revised investment policy
|1,605,628
|99.97%
|500
|0.03%
|48,570
|1,606,128
|NOTES:
|1.
|Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
|2.
|A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the total capital instructed.
|3.
|The number of shares in issue at close of business on 26 April 2021 was 18,238,480. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 18,238,480. Up to 9.01% of voting capital was instructed (excluding votes withheld).
|4.
|The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.
|5.
|Copies of resolutions 10 to 14 will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
|6.
|These poll results (which include proxy results lodged before the AGM) will be available shortly on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.
For further information about this announcement please contact:
Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager
01483 306090
Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)
James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)
Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary
Angie Boothroyd (pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)
28 April 2021