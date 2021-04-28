Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

AGAINST %

AGAINST VOTES

WITHHELD TOTAL INSTRUCTED Resolution 1

To receive the Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 1,643,002 100.00% 0 0.00% 11,696 1,643,002 Resolution 2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 1,594,591 97.63% 38,733 2.37% 21,374 1,633,324 Resolution 3

To re-elect Mrs Gillian Nott as a Director of the Company 1,640,282 99.96% 672 0.04% 13,744 1,640,954 Resolution 4

To re-elect Ms Victoria Muir as a Director of the Company 1,640,282 99.96% 672 0.04% 13,744 1,640,954 Resolution 5

To re-elect Mr Melville Trimble as a Director of the Company 1,637,629 99.96% 672 0.04% 16,397 1,638,301 Resolution 6

To reappoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company 1,599,911 97.72% 37,313 2.28% 17,474 1,637,224 Resolution 7

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration 1,637,330 99.96% 672 0.04% 16,696 1,638,002 Resolution 8

Authority to allot up to 1,808,800 Ordinary Shares 1,637,513 99.93% 1,172 0.07% 16,013 1,638,685 Resolution 9

Authority to allot up to a further 1,808,800 Ordinary Shares 1,636,596 99.87% 2,172 0.13% 15,930 1,638,768 Resolution 10

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of up to 1,808,800 Ordinary Shares 1,587,348 97.28% 44,456 2.72% 22,894 1,631,804 Resolution 11

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of up to a further 1,808,800 Ordinary Shares 1,587,631 97.29% 44,256 2.71% 22,811 1,631,887 Resolution 12

Authority to repurchase the Company's shares 1,637,479 99.87% 2,206 0.13% 15,013 1,639,685 Resolution 13

Adoption of Articles of Association 1,638,435 100% 0 0.00% 16,263 1,638,435 Resolution 14

Adoption of revised investment policy 1,605,628 99.97% 500 0.03% 48,570 1,606,128

NOTES: 1. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution. 2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the total capital instructed. 3. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 26 April 2021 was 18,238,480. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 18,238,480. Up to 9.01% of voting capital was instructed (excluding votes withheld). 4. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com. 5. Copies of resolutions 10 to 14 will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 6. These poll results (which include proxy results lodged before the AGM) will be available shortly on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.

For further information about this announcement please contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

Angie Boothroyd (pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)

28 April 2021