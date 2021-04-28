Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. has launched an offering of its MEGA tokens (MEGA/ISIN GB00BLR90D97) on the P2PB2B Exchange. The first tranche of up to 60,000 MEGA tokens, which will be open until April 30, 2021, will be offered at US$1.80 per token. The Company plans to follow up with a second offering of up to 200,000 MEGA tokens priced at US$2.00 per token. Each MEGA token represents a share of Megafanstore Marketing Ltd.

Management anticipates the tokens will begin trading on the P2PB2B Exchange in early June, with trading on other crypto exchanges to follow. The P2PB2B Exchange, an up-and-coming crypto exchange with more than 250,000 registered traders, offers an excellent infrastructure for efficient trading, with the capability to process up to 10,000 trades every second along with 1,000,000 TCP connections.

Proceeds from the token offering will be used to accelerate the development of the Company's products and to complete market entry. The implementation of blockchain technology plays a special role in Megafanstore's product development plans, especially for utilizing the latest trend in non-fungible tokens.

A fully protected wallet based on the Stellar Blockchain will be available to customers to manage their digital assets. The Stellar network which is much faster, cheaper, and more energy-efficient than typical blockchain-based systems, handles millions of transactions each day, in any currency, with the option of processing transactions with a regulated Euro Stable Coin.

Megafanstore is developing a virtual 3D world with social media components for football fans. The combination of online games in connection with the blockchain has undergone a real boom in recent months. Megafanstore will now make this trend mainstream and supplement it with some innovations.

One example is the virtual fan room, which can be equipped with digital fan assets. Digital posters, for example, can also be ordered as physical posters at the push of a button, with this connection between virtual and real goods expected to be the next big trend.

Megafanstore is also building on the participation in virtual land units or buildings. Virtual shares in football fields can be offered, for example, with the possibility of generating income for football clubs.

For example, a virtual game involving a Formula 1 Monaco racetrack sold 330 tokens with the tokens representing different shares in the virtual track. One token, which sold for US223,000 rewarded the owner with a set of privileges including percentages of gameplay fees.

Andreas Schmidt, CEO, stated: "Megafanstore aims to generate income from primary sales and ongoing income from the secondary market of non-fungible token sales. The established Stellar Blockchain and, accordingly, the Stellar Decentralized Exchange, which can be controlled in a user-friendly manner via a wallet integrated into our 3D world, is ideal as a marketplace infrastructure. This entire business model is ideally suited for entering into revenue sharing collaborations with football clubs and we see the potential for 100 million users in the football sector alone."

