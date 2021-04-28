CAS launches new brand reflecting strategic evolution to empower smarter science

Expanding portfolio of solutions and capabilities addressing growing need for curated scientific data and expertise to accelerate discovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society (ACS) that specializes in scientific information solutions, today launched a new brand reflecting the broadening scope of its solutions and capabilities critical to advancing scientific discovery. This new brand mirrors the organization's on-going evolution to enable new and smarter uses of scientific information as a partner to R&D leaders pursuing more efficient, collaborative, and customized innovation models.

"Our brand evolution is a true reflection of who CAS is today; a dynamic organization focused on opportunities across the scientific innovation spectrum. The passion CAS employees share for science and their pride in our unique contribution to advancing discovery unite us with our customers and collaborators in a very meaningful way. I am thrilled to see it come to life so powerfully through this new brand," said Manuel Guzman, President, CAS.

This launch is the culmination of global research and consultation with stakeholders across commercial, academic and government segments to distil the most impactful elements that CAS provides as an innovation partner. The new brand embodies the unique role CAS plays in creating connections between discoveries being made around the world to accelerate breakthroughs. The new logo evolves the molecular icon, whose three colors represent the hindsight, insight and foresight that are foundational to scientific discovery.

Guzman further reflected, "The pandemic has given people around the world a renewed appreciation for the importance of speed in scientific discovery and the power of collaboration to expedite solutions to challenging problems. We are extremely proud to have collaborated with research organizations around the globe tackling COVID-19 over the last year by providing information solutions, publishing insights from our scientists, and building open source datasets."

"We continue to advance our content, solutions, and capabilities to ensure we are contributing in every way possible to our customers' success in this dynamic innovation landscape. This includes delivering more customized services, expanding the breadth and depth of our content collection and solutions, and investing in emerging technology and talent in areas like analytics, big data, and predictive machine learning," highlighted Guzman.

CAS's scientific legacy spans over a century. An early pioneer in digitalizing scientific information in the 1960s, CAS scientists and technologists developed the first algorithm to encode two-dimensional chemical structure information into a computer-readable and searchable format. CAS REGISTRY, the world's largest collection of curated information on chemical substances and biosequences, recently surpassed a major milestone adding its 250 millionth registered substance - a hybrid oligonucleotide with potential application in quality control for mRNA drugs and vaccines disclosed in a recent patent application from Moderna, Inc.

Gilles Georges, Chief Scientific Officer at CAS, elaborated on the organization's evolution, saying "CAS has become much more than a source of chemical information. Today, we collaborate with organizations working in all areas of science, from molecular biology to metallurgy. Data custom curated by our team of hundreds of scientists from publications in more than 50 languages is being used to train state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms with potential to drastically expand innovation capacity in segments such as pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, and material science and increase efficiency of global patent examination."

Georges concluded, "With the volume of scientific data doubling approximately every two years, the desire to efficiently leverage learnings across these disciplines can quickly be overwhelmed. By curating, connecting and analyzing this ocean of data, CAS scientists uncover the insights that enable faster progress and our solutions put it at researchers' fingertips."

Media contact:

Tina Tomeo

cas-pr@cas.org

+1 614-447-3600

ABOUT CAS: CAS is a leader in scientific information solutions, partnering with innovators around the world to accelerate scientific breakthroughs. CAS employs over 1,400 experts who curate, connect, and analyse scientific knowledge to reveal unseen connections. For over 100 years, scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders have relied on CAS solutions and expertise to provide the hindsight, insight, and foresight they need so they can build upon the learnings of the past to discover a better future. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498821/CAS__hindsight_insight_foresight.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497114/CAS_Logo.jpg