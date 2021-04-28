Cambridge Global: Hugh Fuller on the Future of Powerboat Racing

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Powerboat racing has undergone many changes throughout the decades, from the development of new boat classes to differences in race classes. With advancements in technology, powerboat racing continues to grow as boats become faster, safer, and more maneuverable. So what does this mean for the future of racing? Hugh Fuller, an esteemed and winning powerboat racer, has been in the industry for several decades and knows just what opportunities the future holds for powerboat racers everywhere.

"Powerboat racing is in constant evolution and continues to grow," said Hugh Fuller. "Whether it's developing new races or creating more efficient boats, powerboat racing is on the horizon of a new and exciting future."

Early beginnings

Powerboat racing has some of its earliest beginnings starting in 1904, with the first U.S. powerboat race held on the Hudson River. This race was titled the Gold Cup and has had quite the evolution since its first race. It is now held in Detroit with over 400,000 spectators.

After the American Power Boat Association (APBA) was founded in 2011, the sport of powerboat racing and the APBA have continually grown to add more races and new categories for different boats of all sorts including offshore, outboard, and even junior racing categories.

"Powerboat racing has already undergone many changes since its inception," said Hugh Fuller. "I'm excited to see what's in store and be a part of these new developments."

Electric powerboat developments

Powerboat racing has transformed tremendously in terms of technology, with a strong focus on environment-saving efforts in order to make racing as sustainable as possible. The development of the first electric powerboat series launched in Monaco in 2020 and has helped set the stage for the new development of electric powerboats.

"With the first series of electric powerboats having launched within the past year, teams and racers can better protect the environment while advancing the sport," said Hugh Fuller. "The world of powerboat racing can look forward to a more efficient and environmentally friendly racing future."

Through these important innovations in powerboat technology, new teams and races can also be formed that not only help save the water but will raise awareness for issues such as global warming.

New race development

With the creation of electric powerboats, the race day norm will likely change in order to adapt and develop alongside new boating technology. The new race setups will incorporate waterfront charging stations for easy accessibility to racers, but this also leaves room for every electric boat owner to utilize on the city front.

"Adapting to these new changes will be different for a lot of racers who have been in the industry as long as I have," said Hugh Fuller. "Keeping an open mind and trusting these new developments is a key step in helping the future of powerboating to continually evolve."

Electric powerboats will also bring in new race categories and ideas, such as the E1 boat series race, in association with Extreme E, which focuses on changing the global impact of racing. The events will take place in areas that are most affected by the threat of global warming to raise awareness and provide a cleaner future.

The future of powerboat racing is a bright one. With new technological advancements and partnerships with formula E companies, the powerboat racing world is poised to become the next big thing in efficiency sports.

Contact: Andrew Mitchell, media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642818/Hugh-Fuller-on-the-Future-of-Powerboat-Racing